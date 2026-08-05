Sterling Point Ending Explained: Do Ramona and Annie Sell the Island?

The teen drama series ‘Sterling Point’ follows the story of a strange summer, which changes the course of a family’s life. Annie and her twin brother, Connor, have been raised in New York by their single adopted father, Steven. The pair of siblings never knew much about their mother, Goldie, who died when they were still young. Therefore, they’re thrown in for a loop when news of a dead maternal grandfather arrives, along with property inheritance on a Canadian lake island.

As Annie grows desperate to learn more about her mother, the teenager books a one-way flight to Sterling Point. At the island, a jarring surprise awaits her: Ramona, Goldie’s apparent daughter, who is a fellow inheritor of their grandfather’s will. Neither of the sisters knew of the other’s existence or their shared mother’s past that resulted in their current convoluted lives. However, the answers at the end of the line may not be what either teenager is ready to embrace. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sterling Point Recap

Annie Jacobson is a type-A teenager living in New York who is on top of her college applications as early as the summer before her senior year. Naturally, it’s a huge disappointment for her when she’s rejected from an elite summer program that would have all but secured her collegiate aspirations. While she’s assessing what to do with her newly opened summer, her brother, Connor, tells her about the recent death of their estranged grandfather, Gordon. Even though both twins are adopted, and barely knew their mother, their grandfather seems to have left them both a letter each, alongside a sizeable inheritance. However, Steven keeps these letters from the kids, establishing that he never liked his dead wife’s father. This piques Annie’s interest and compels her to snoop around in his office, where she discovers a heap of letters, proving Gordon had been trying to reach out to the kids their whole life.

All of this makes Annie curious enough to embark on an uncharacteristically rebellious adventure, in which she flies out to Sterling Point, where Gordon owned some property. On her first day at the island, she learns that her grandfather owned the entire place and has subsequently left it to her and her brother. When she meets some locals, she decides to keep her connection to Gordon a secret and later runs into one of her old friends from the city, Rory, whose family owns a lake house in the area. She also has a strange conversation with his mother, Denise, in which she learns that, apparently, Goldie filed for a divorce against Steven. Yet, that isn’t the strangest revelation of the day. At night, when Annie returns to Gordon’s cabin, she’s confronted by Ramona, Goldie’s biological daughter. Initially, the two get off on the wrong foot, as the NY-teen continues to keep her true identity a secret.

Nonetheless, the truth eventually comes out, complicating things for both of them. Despite everything, Ramona realizes that Gordon, who was like a father to her in the absence of her estranged biological one, wanted her to get to know her sister from New York. As such, she lets her crash at the cabin, reluctantly opening her life up to the other. Meanwhile, back on the East Coast, Steven grows more and more worried about his daughter’s whereabouts, which inevitably leads Connor to spill the truth. Although he convinces his dad to let him be the one to bring Annie back, he actually has an ulterior motive for a trip to Sterling Point. After learning he has inherited the entire island, Connor has realized he can make millions from selling the place. Unfortunately for him, once he arrives on the island, he realizes neither his twin sister nor his newly acquired sister is interested in selling.

In an attempt to change his mind, the duo buys a week’s worth of time from him to show him the magic of the place. In the meantime, both teenagers also remain embroiled in their own complicated love lives. Annie is caught up in a whirlwind romance with Rory, all the while something quieter and more meaningful brews with Ellis in the background. Simultaneously, she starts to suspect Joe is her sister’s biological father. On the other hand, Ramona is in love with Oona, her best friend, who has avoidant attachment issues. However, this pleasantly complicated summer comes to a halt when Steven finally arrives on the island with the intention of convincing his kids to return home with him. Still, all this does is dig up the past between him, Goldie, and Joe, which leads to certain life-changing revelations for Ramona. All of this culminates in the teenager’s growing disdain for the entire island and her desperate desire to flee from it.

Sterling Point Ending: Do Ramona and Annie Sell the Island?

Throughout the series, Sterling Point remains the nucleus that holds the entire narrative together for both Annie and Ramona, albeit for different reasons. For the former, the island represents a chance to learn about a mother she never knew. Inversely, for the younger sister, the island is a constant reminder of the grandfather/father figure that she lost. Additionally, it’s also the one place sporting tangible connections to the massive secrets that have been kept from the two teenagers their entire lives. Yet, where Annie stands to gain knowledge and spiritual connection from the place, Ramona is consistently set up for heartbreak. Her entire life, she had been told that her father was a random tourist who arrived and disappeared from her mother’s life in the blink of an eye.

As a result, once Gordon dies, Ramona believes she’s alone and truly on her own. This is a reality she can reckon with since she has been taking care of herself for a long time now, especially in the aftermath of her grandfather’s terminal illness. For the same reason, the revelation that Jo, the marina owner, who has always been a friendly face in her life, might be her biological father comes as a huge betrayal to her. Unfortunately for her, around the same time, her relationship with Oona also begins to go sideways. The simple act of the two best friends getting together has always been a risky move. Oona, who has consistently been abandoned by her mother and is responsible for her younger sister, Maple, is mortally afraid of letting people down. On the other hand, Ramona has already been let down by so many people in her life that she can’t possibly suffer another loss. For the same reason, it’s easy for them to run away from each other at the first sight of trouble.

Even so, it leaves them both heartbroken all the same. For Ramona, this becomes a last straw of sorts. She has no family left, and even Annie has started to pull away from her in light of recent revelations about her parentage, leaving her well and truly on her own. This ends up being an opportunity of sorts for Connor, who has been harboring his own agenda from the start. Unlike his sisters, he has no real connections to the place and no real interest in learning about his mother. For the same reason, he wants to sell the place for a huge profit. Better yet, he already has an offer made by Denise, Rory’s mother. In light of Ramona’s heartbreak, Connor convinces her that the best thing she can do for herself is look for a fresh start elsewhere, away from Sterling Point. The money she makes from the sale can be used to fund this new adventure. Since Ramona has nothing left to lose, this becomes her new strategy.

From the very beginning, Annie has maintained that she will do whatever her sister wants when it comes to the future of the island. The younger sister plans on using this same promise to convince the other to play along with her and Connor’s plan. Although Annie agrees initially, she eventually realizes she can’t go through with the sale. On her last night at the island, she dreams of Goldie and sees herself living out a full life with her mother by her side. The summer has intrinsically changed who Annie is as a person. Even though she has been living without her mother her entire life, she has never been allowed to feel her absence. Alternatively, Ramona has been forced to live a life with a perpetually absent father. The older sister deserves the chance to discover herself through her mother’s absence, while the younger sister deserves to define her future with a family that is present for her. Thus, the final solution emerges: instead of selling the island, the sisters swap out their lives. While Annie stays in Sterling Point in Gordon’s cabin, Ramona moves to New York with Steven.

Who is Ramona’s Biological Father?

The mystery of Ramona’s biological father looms over the narrative from the very start. The teenager has always believed that her father was a tourist whom she would never see again. Yet, timely evidence continues to paint a different picture. While cleaning up Gordon’s cabin, Annie comes across a mixtape made by her mother. When she decides to listen to the thing, she learns that Goldie and Joe, the local marina owner, were apparently high school sweethearts. Upon asking, the latter claims the two drifted apart after Goldie left for New York. Yet, it’s apparent that he isn’t being entirely honest. A heated confrontation between him and Annie clears up a few things. Firstly, as it turns out, Goldie didn’t die of cancer, as all of her kids have apparently been told by their respective families. Secondly, Joe was apparently present in the hospital on the day that she died while giving birth to Ramona.

This can only mean one thing: Joe is Ramona’s biological father. Ellis, his son, gets confirmation of the same from the mixtape, which contains a message from a pregnant Goldie to Joe on Side B. As such, the timeline of the pregnancy becomes clear. During her marriage with Steven, shortly after the two adopted their twin kids, Goldie came to the island, where she had an affair with her ex, Joe, who was also married and a father of one at the time. Despite their situations, the duo was convinced that they were in love and wanted to start a new life with each other, their baby, and the rest of their kids. As a result, Steven had no choice but to show up at Sterling Point with lawyers to take his children back home with him. Shortly thereafter, Goldie went into labor and gave birth to Ramona. Unfortunately, she died during childbirth.

In the aftermath, Gordon decided it would be best for him to raise his granddaughter himself, compelling Joe to return to his family and keep his affair a secret from his wife. Nonetheless, the truth catches up to him some 16 years later. Off-the-bat, Ramona remains against the idea of having a relationship with Joe. She blames him for living a lie and forcing her to do the same for more than a decade. Nevertheless, as it turns out, Joe, Goldie, and Gordon had all drawn the wrong conclusion about the pregnancy. In their marriage, Goldie and Steven struggled with having kids, biologically. At first, they tried IVF, while simultaneously exploring adoption options on the side. They were still in the middle of fertility treatments when Annie and Connor came into their lives. Shortly afterward, Goldie took the twins to Sterling Point on a vacation.

Unexpectedly, Goldie ended up reigniting her romance with Joe on this trip. Therefore, when she fell pregnant, she assumed he must be the father. In reality, her IVF sessions with Steven had worked, making him the actual biological father of her baby. Ramona pieces all of this together once she realizes that both she and Annie’s father have the same type of color-blindness. This compels her to seek out a DNA test, which inevitably comes out positive. This is a difficult revelation for both Ramona and Steven. While the teenager can easily hold a grudge against Joe, who chose to stay out of her life, she can’t do the same to her real biological father, who never knew of her existence. It also makes things complicated between her and Annie, Steven’s actual daughter, regardless of blood connection. In the end, Ramona’s move to New York cements her decision to get to know Steven better and let him be a part of her life.

Why is Connor Looking For His Biological Parents?

As Annie and Ramona go on their respective journeys regarding their heritage, it naturally also brings up certain things for Connor. The latter is in a similar position to his twin sister. Goldie, his adoptive mother, died when he was two years old, leaving him with no real connection to her. However, unlike Annie, he has no real interest in seeking out a connection either. Even so, a feeling of absence continues to brew in his life. In a family of three, Connor has always felt like the odd one out. He barely has much of a close relationship with his twin sister, and he seems to believe their father favors her over him. As such, he ends up distancing himself from them on a foundational level.

Connor doesn’t share details of his life with them and plays the role they expect him to excel at. He hides his impressive summer program acceptance to spare Annie’s feelings and plays up the party boy persona. For the same reason, witnessing how the mystery of a real biological father upturns Ramona’s life, compels him to wonder about his own roots. Connor wants to know about his own biological parents, who gave him and Annie up for adoption. Therefore, he reaches out to an organization that specializes in helping adopted children reconnect with their biological families. In the end, the twins’ biological mother agrees to meet with Connor. Although the meeting doesn’t happen in the season, it promises to shake things up for him as well as his twin, who is oblivious to this sidequest of his.

Why Did Steven Lie About Goldie’s Death to His Kids?

From the get-go, it becomes evident that Steven has been lying to his kids about their mother. Annie learns all about it at Sterling Point, where she hears about her parents’ apparent divorce for the first time. As it turns out, there is a complicated reason behind her father’s web of lies. Steven and Goldie were happy in their marriage and had a plan about starting a family together in New York, where they both had their careers and social lives. However, something changed shortly after they became parents. Goldie took a trip to Sterling Point and seemingly underwent a drastic change. She fell back in love with Joe and decided that she wanted to raise her children with him on the island. Naturally, this caught her husband entirely off guard.

In the end, Steven felt like he was left with no other choice but to show up at her door with his lawyers so that he could take his children back home. Shortly thereafter, Goldie ended up dying in childbirth. The situation was drastically complicated. The father felt betrayed by his wife, who broke her promises to him both in marriage and parenthood. She tried to keep his children from him as a result of her own identity crisis. At the same time, her indiscretions towards him stood separate from her apparent love for her children. If Goldie had survived, the two might have continued to have custody battles over their adopted children. Nonetheless, in her death, the father was left as the only parent. Steven didn’t want to sully her memory in her children’s minds. For the same reason, he crafted a lie, erasing the difficult parts of their marriage and the truth about her death.

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