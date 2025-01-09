Is Netflix’s Subteran Based on a True Story?

Created by Steve Bailie, Netflix’s ‘Subteran‘ tells the story of an IT worker and young mother, Camilia Serbu, who gets engulfed in a massive conspiracy following the death of her boyfriend, Luca. While still mourning his loss, Camilia’s life is upended when the Bucharest gang responsible for killing her beau starts coming after her, forcing her to adopt a secret identity to keep her family and her son safe. The Romanian crime thriller series delves into the seedy underbelly of crime, exploring themes of betrayal, survival, justice, and perseverance. The narrative is primarily set against the backdrop of organized mobs, dangerous gangs, and corruption rings involving trusted city officials. However, the primary emphasis remains on the undercover aspects, as the show details the costs of spending a life in disguise and the perils they attract for one’s family and friends.

Subteran is a Tale of Secret Identities, Conflicted Loyalties, and Corruption

‘Subteran’ is a fictional story conceived by scriptwriters Steve Bailie, Octav Gheorghe, and Peter Kerek. Although revolving exclusively around the criminal element, the series essays the journey of an ordinary, average citizen, Camilia, who gets dragged into an affair that is far more insidious and sinister than anything in her life. The show’s focus on an inexperienced protagonist helps create a sense of dramatic tension as Camilia slowly starts to realize the extent of her situation and the lengths she may have to reach to survive. As such, the story veers into the territory of maintaining secret identities and thankless tasks carried out by cops worldwide who are placed in dangerous undercover jobs. The series centers on the never-ending struggle of trying to root out corruption in society while giving up one’s personal life in the process.

While ‘Subteran’ is mainly fictional, its central emotions and sentiments can be viewed from a realistic lens, particularly the struggles of Luca, Camilia’s boyfriend, and Marius. The two work side-by-side to uncover the rot that has spread across the ranks of the police. After spending a significant period of time in hiding, the perils of their undercover life follow them everywhere and make it hard to live, especially as results are hard to follow. The show succinctly captures the stress and anxiety of leading a double life with conflicted loyalties and how it can be particularly frustrating and demoralizing when loved ones are affected by the job’s perilous nature. Even Camilia, who is mainly unattached to the undercover life, gets dragged into the messy affair simply because of Luca’s work in the field.

Subteran Builds Tension Through a Myriad of Hidden Truths and Secrets

Another overriding aspect of ‘Subteran’ is its depiction of complex family ties between siblings, parents, and children. The show juggles its attention between Camilia’s desperate plight and the inner workings of Nicolae Tanase’s family. Tanase, who is the head of the gang, is a ruthless figure who is demanding of his men. However, his loyalties are split between his two daughters, Tili and Crisi. While he is incredibly fond of Crisi for her innocence and distance from his criminal affairs, he holds an alternate perspective of Tili, who he considers slightly damaged. This sows internal division between the Tanase family, which becomes even more pronounced as the narrative progresses quickly. These family dynamics help further ground the series by setting up a collision between people’s ambitions and personal relationships.

Secrets, lies, and truths are at the heart of ‘Subteran,’ with its initial premise being built on a ploy crafted by Camilia and Marius and their subsequent efforts to maintain the secret throughout the story. While these secrets are never safe from coming out, they breed narrative conflict between the different parties and make for a more engaging and entertaining view. There are certain far-fetched aspects to the narrative, but those are integral in showcasing the heightened nature of the drama. Anna Nagler, director of local language series for Netflix Central and Eastern Europe, described the Netflix show as a “captivating and slightly absurd crime series, with a fast and full of adrenaline pace. ” Thus, while the story manages to land upon some emotional truths, it remains fictional in conception and its scope.

Read More: Subteran Ending, Explained: Does Camilia Save Her Son? What Happens to Marius?