Netflix’s Suburræterna Filming Location Details

A spin-off and sequel of ‘Suburra: Blood on Rome,’ Netflix’s ‘Suburræterna’ is an Italian crime drama series that is set in 2011 when Rome and the Vatican City are going through a chaotic time, with the squares of the city set on fire and the government on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, Cinaglia steps up and fills in for Samurai by trying to manage the criminal affairs of the city with the help of Badali, Adelaide, Angelica, and Nadia. While Adelaide and Angelica fulfill their responsibilities as the head of the Anacletis, Nadia volunteers to help with the management of the squares of Ostia.

However, some individuals are unsupportive of such a system and take matters into their own hands, making things more complicated and unsettling than they already are. This leads to the start of a revolution with a mission to get rid of everything that represents the past of the city. With all this commotion in focus, Alberto “Spadino” Anacleti is forced to return and try to regain control of the city. Based on the novel titled ‘Suburra’ written by Judge Giancarlo De Cataldo and journalist Carlo Bonini, the thriller show takes us through the chaotic streets of Rome, which raises questions regarding the actual locations in the minds of the viewers.

Where is Suburræterna Filmed?

‘Suburræterna’ is filmed in Italy, especially in Rome. According to reports, the shooting for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off got underway in early October 2022 and continued for about four months, before finally getting wrapped up in late February 2023. So, let’s traverse through all the specific Italian sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Rome, Italy

A major chunk of ‘Suburræterna’ is lensed in and around the capital city of Italy — Rome. While Saint Peter’s Basilica features as a significant and frequent backdrop, Saint Peter’s Square, which is a large plaza situated right in front of the historical landmark, also serves as a prominent production location. In the various aerial and establishing shots, you are likely to spot a number of other local landmarks and cultural attractions, one of them being Castel Sant’Angelo, which is situated in Parco della Mole Adriana.

Other places of interest that may or may not feature in the show are Piazza della Rotonda, Victor Emmanuel II National Monument, the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, and Trinità dei Monti. Moreover, the alley of Lungotevere that runs along the river Tiber features in quite a few scenes of ‘Suburræterna.’ The filming unit also headed away from the city center to the coastal areas of Rome to record multiple pivotal sequences. Other than ‘Suburræterna,’ the scenic alleys and skyline of Rome have appeared in multiple movies and TV shows over the years, such as ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘ The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Best Offer,’ and ‘Suburra: Blood on Rome.’

