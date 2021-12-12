When Will Succession Season 4 Release? Has it Been Renewed?

HBO’s black comedy series ‘Succession’ centers around the Roy family, the kingpins of the media empire Waystar RoyCo. When the patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, displays a decline in his health, the Roy siblings start to move their pawns to occupy Logan’s throne in the company. The satirical series progresses through the family’s fierce personal battles that ensue for the CEO position at the company and the consequences of those fights.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show was originally released on June 3, 2018. Over three seasons, the show has received humongous acclaim from the critics, along with a whopping 9 Primetime Emmy wins. The layered drama, incredible characterizations, and engrossing narrative have made the show one of the best in recent years. After a spellbinding third round, fans of the show must be weighing the possibilities of a fourth installment. Well, we come bearing good news!

Succession Season 4 Release Date

‘Succession’ season 3 premiered on October 17, 2021, on HBO, concluding its run on December 12, 2021. The third season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 56–70 minutes each.

Regarding the fourth season, we have got delightful updates! On October 26, 2021, HBO announced the renewal of ‘Succession’ for a fourth season. The renewal was highly expected since the premiere of the third season recorded 1.4 million viewers on all platforms to mark the best launch night viewership of any HBO original series since HBO Max’s inception.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, didn’t hide the impression the show made over the years. “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season [season 5] is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead,” Orsi said in the renewal announcement.

In October 2021, Brian Cox (Logan Roy) stated that the filming of season 4 is expected to commence in June 2022. He also added that the writers’ room will be on from January 2022. Cox also hinted that the show may only go on for one or two more seasons. Thus, there’s a high chance that the fourth round can be the finale season. Still, HBO hasn’t yet announced any statements regarding the show’s conclusion. Considering the hefty filming and post-production schedules, we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4 to release sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

Succession Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect the return of the key players of the Roy family, prominently Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Sarah Snook (Siobhan “Shiv” Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy). We can also expect Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon), J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman), Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Justine Lupe (Willa Ferreyra), and David Rasche (Karl Muller) to return.

Other significant cast members that may return include Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker), Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), and Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan). Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce) and Zoe Winters (Kerry) may return as well. We can also look forward to new cast additions in the upcoming months.

Succession Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The third season of the show focuses on Kendall’s unyielding attempts to be the next big shot of Waystar RoyCo, only for him to face setbacks one after the other. His unpromising attempt to lure his siblings to his side miserably fails and the strategies he conceives never really strike the aim. Meanwhile, Logan’s attempt to pressurize the White House for security instigates negative results as it threatens the company’s political survival in the future. Towards the end, Logan offers Kendall his shares of the company for $2 billion but refuses to strike a deal later. The patriarch also tries to acquire a streaming giant but exposes his vulnerabilities during the process.

The fourth season of the show is expected to address the driving force of the show, the permanent inheritance of Logan’s position at Waystar. Since he is in his most pregnable predicament, Logan may realize the gravity of the situation and may pass the throne to one of his allies. After everything Kendall suffers in season 3, it will be interesting to see how the opposition may line up for Logan and his side to fight. Like the previous three seasons, season 4 may also depict the shifting dynamics of the family as the Roys are expected to revive their imposing power in the political and business spheres.

Read More: Is Succession a True Story?