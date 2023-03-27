What Happened to Marcia Roy? Did She and Logan Roy Get a Divorce in Succession?

HBO’s ‘Succession‘ is a comedy-drama series that follows the Roys, a family that owns the Waystar RoyCo, a global media conglomerate. When the family patriarch, Logan Roy, experiences a decline in health, he is forced to choose a succors leading to a power grab among his family members and inside circle. One of the members of Logan’s innermost circle is his wife, Marcia Roy. Given her intimate relationship with Logan, viewers might be surprised at the character’s absence from her husband’s birthday party in the season 4 premiere. Naturally, viewers must wonder about Marcia’s role in the overall story and relationship status. In that case, here is everything you need to know about Marcia’s fate and her potential divorce from Logan in ‘Succession.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Marcia Roy?

Marcia Roy is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘Succession’ with actress Hiam Abbass essaying the role. Abbass’ credits include films such as ‘Hellraiser,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and director Steven Spielberg’s 2005 historical drama ‘Munich.’ Some viewers might recognize the actress as Maysa Hassan from the comedy-drama series ‘Ramy‘ and Abbey Chase in the thriller series ‘The Old Man.’ In ‘Succession,’ Abbass’ Marcia Roy is the third and current wife of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the Roy family and the owner of Waystar Co. Initially, Marcia struggles to find a place in the family’s internal affairs. She does not share a good relationship with Roy’s children, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

Marcia is fiercely loyal to her husband and actively participates in the family’s business dealings. With time Marcia proves that she is equally adept at playing power games as Logan’s children, if not more. As a result, she gains Logan’s respect and a say in the family’s matters. Nonetheless, Logan’s hunt for a capable successor deeply affects the family’s dynamics. In the second season, after Logan’s deal to purchase Pierce Global Media (PGM) falls through, he appoints Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter), the former PGM CEO, as his successor. Consequently, Logan starts sleeping with Rhea, and his affair affects his marriage with Marcia. Eventually, Marcia learns about Rhea’s affair with Logan and confronts her husband’s mistress.

Did Marcia and Logan Roy Get a Divorce?

After Logan’s affair with Rhea comes to light, his relationship with Marcis suffers a massive blow. However, it seems like Marica expected her husband to cheat as he is not the one she confronts first. Nonetheless, after confronting Rhea, Marcia returns to the United States while the rest of the Roy family is still in Scotland. Marcia seemingly leaves Logan after his infidelity is revealed, but their marriage does not end outright. In the third season, Waystar Co finds itself in several legal troubles after Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) makes serious misconduct allegations against his father. Logan’s counsel believes that he and Marcia must appear reconciled in the public eye as it would benefit them in the long run.

When Logan reaches out to Marcia and suggests a faux reconciliation, she agrees. However, Marcia leverages the situation and secures several monetary benefits in exchange for making public appearances alongside her husband. In contrast, a contentious divorce would be a PR nightmare for Logan, who is forced to comply with Marcia’s demands. In the third season, Marcia appears sporadically but does not play a central role in the narrative. She no longer lives with Logan, and their relationship exists only for PR purposes. As a result, Marcia is, at best, estranged from Logan. In the fourth season premiere, it is stated that Marcia is on one of her never-ending shopping sprees in Milan. Hence, it is clear that she is off doing her own thing and no longer actively involved in Logan’s life. Thus, Logan and Marcia’s marriage is in name only, and they are no longer together as a couple.

