Sunny Sandler to Star in Netflix Musical ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’

Netflix has found the lead for its next musical feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Sunny Sandler will star in the upcoming movie ‘Don’t Say Good Luck.’ Principal photography will begin on June 25 this year in New Jersey. Julia Hart will direct it based on a script she wrote with her husband, producer/writer Jordan Horowitz. The heartfelt comedy follows Sophie (Sunny Sandler), who is very excited to have landed the lead role in her high school musical. However, her happiness is overshadowed by her mother’s diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Sunny Sandler, the second daughter of Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, came to the spotlight with her performance as Stacy Friedman in the Netflix coming-of-age comedy movie ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.’ It revolves around two best friends, Stacy and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), whose bat mitzvah plans go down the drain after they both fall for the same boy. We also saw her as Anna in the Adam-Sandler-led sci-fi flick ‘Spaceman’ and Daisy in ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ starring Amy Schumer. Sandler’s other notable performances include Gracie in the action comedy movie ‘The Out-Laws,’ starring Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev, Brooke in the sports comedy ‘Home Team,’ and Brittany in ‘Murder Mystery.’

Julia Hart made her directorial debut with the comedy movie ‘Miss Stevens,’ starring Lily Rabe, Timothée Chalamet, and Lili Reinhart. It follows a teacher who drives three students, each with his/her own issues, to an off-campus drama competition. Hart wrote the movie based on her own experiences as a high school teacher, a profession she followed for eight years before shifting to films. Her other notable directorials include the family drama ‘Stargirl,’ starring Grace VanderWaal, its sequel ”Hollywood Stargirl,’ and the 1970s-set crime film ‘I’m Your Woman.’ She also co-wrote the three with Horowitz.

New Jersey recently served as the primary shooting location for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ Upcoming movies to be shot there include ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ starring David Corenswet and ‘The Family McMullen,’ the sequel to the classic comedy movie ‘The Brothers McMullen.’

