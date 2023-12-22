Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Starts Filming in Atlanta in Early 2024

The filming of the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is set to commence in Atlanta, Georgia, in early 2024. Creator Sheryl J. Anderson continues to serve as the showrunner of the romantic drama series, which is based on Sherryl Woods’ book series of the same name.

The third season’s conclusion provides a clear foundation for Season 4. For Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie, the romantic complexities introduced in the third season will likely continue to unfold. Helen, facing challenges with Erik and Ryan, hints at a potential rekindling with the former in the fourth season. Dana Sue and Maddie, enjoying thriving businesses and blossoming relationships, may see their worlds get turned around in the upcoming installment. In Serenity, Peggy’s mayoral run introduces a new political campaign opponent, and the relationships of Isaac and Noreen and Annie and Ty face significant developments.

According to Anderson, the fourth season will pick from the events of the third season finale, “examining the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for — and with — us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.”

The viewers can expect the return of almost all of the main cast members in season 4, including the leading trio: Heather Headley as Helen, JoAnna García Swisher as Maddie, and Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue. Along with them, other celebrated cast members like Justin Bruening (Calvin “Cal” Maddox), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan), Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), and Carson Rowland (Tyler “Ty” Townsend) are likely to appear in the fourth installment. Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Ella Grace Helton (Katie Townsend), and Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan) may also feature. However, the Lewis family and Ronnie’s sister Kathy (Wynn Everett) may not be a part of season 4’s narrative.

The announcement of the fourth installment likely faced delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Fortunately, the resolution of the strike allows the series to start the production of the upcoming season. While a slight delay is anticipated, a 2024 release is now back on track, and many are predicting the installment to be released in late 2024. Atlanta, a thriving hub for film and TV production, hosted the filming of the show’s first and second seasons. Although the shooting will start in the city, it is expected to eventually move to Covington, which is around 35 miles away from Hollywood East, the primary location of the romantic drama.

Read More: Is Sweet Magnolias Based on a True Story?