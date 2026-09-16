Ted Lasso Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: Yes & Baby

As the fourth season of Apple TV’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ inches towards its end, things start to shift for Ted and his team. The seventh episode, titled ‘Yes & Baby,’ opens after the New Year’s break, catching up with everyone on the team. It starts with Lizzie waiting for her ex to pick up her sons, but he has disappointed them so much that the kids are not surprised when he doesn’t show up. Gemma discovers she has the opportunity to interview for an internship at a big law firm, but to do so, she will have to miss practice. Niamh and Siobhan discover their landlord is increasing the rent again.

Shannon delivers pizza to a man who recognizes her as Richmond’s player and is surprised to see that, despite being on a professional football team, she is still delivering pizza. Boots’ car breaks down, and when Mady and Margy decide to take a break from their relationship and go on dating apps, they end up matching with each other. The day begins with each of them saying or hearing “Shit,” setting the tone for all the challenges they are yet to face, on top of those they are already facing. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Coach Chilton Tries a New Life Approach

If the players don’t have a good start to the day, the coaches struggle as well. Ted decides to make an account on a dating app called Bantr, but the first question asks him to describe himself in three words, which seems impossible to him. Beard doesn’t seem to be having a good day either, as he walks in with a new look. He is wearing a new shirt, but worse than that, he has blue eyes. He also seems bothered by the word “old.” Meanwhile, Alice listens to a self-help podcast and decides to better her life by saying “yes” to everything. But then, a bird poops on her car, which doesn’t seem like a good omen. When she steps into the office, she decides to stick to the “yes” part.

She responds positively when she sees Ted’s “believe” sign on the wall, and similarly, when he notes that it doesn’t seem to be in the right spot. She says “yes” when Lizzie reveals she has had to bring her son to training, and repeats the same when Gemma reveals she has to interview for a firm and will be late for practice. Her yeses continue as the team’s demands get weirder, with one asking to play barefoot and the other to play blindfolded. Ted and Beard notice this, and while they point out that she’s trying a good thing, they advise her to be open to saying no once in a while. Ted also tells her a story from his training days, when their coach took them to an improv show as a bonding exercise. The idea was to say “yes, and…” so you don’t just agree with the other person but also add something of your own to the conversation.

Alice decides to give it a try when Shannon asks to join the main players in training. She says yes, but adds that Shannon must stop overthinking and just play. It has the intended effect, and Shannon plays beautifully. Later that day, when Ted walks into the office, he finds Beard reading ‘Charlotte’s Web’ to Lizzie’s son and emoting things a little too much. He also notices that the “Believe” sign is no longer on the wall. It turns out Alice has placed it inside the locker room, much like its counterpart in the men’s locker room. The women find it difficult to connect with the word, listing out all the problems they face that cannot be solved by just believing. So, Alice improves on it by adding “and win,” and that does the job.

Zelda Joins the Team in a Professional Capacity

Rebecca and Leslie get something to worry about when Dani Rojas’ agent, Derrick, walks into her office and starts talking about Rojas not being happy with the team. Derrick claims that his client has received an offer from another team, though he refuses to name it. He also reveals that keeping Rojas in the team means reconsidering the terms, not just for him but also for Roy Kent. While Rebecca and Leslie suspect this is most likely a ploy to secure more perks for his clients, they cannot let it go unanswered. While they are considering what to do next, Zelda Southport walks into the office. She makes a remark about Rebecca missing her party, but also gives her the swag bags, which are increasingly weird.

The main purpose of Zelda’s visit is to join the team in a more professional capacity. So, they decide to get her help with Derrick. Zelda calls Derrick, talking in a Chicago accent, after making Rebecca talk to him as her American secretary. When asked about the offer, Derrick reveals that Rojas has one from Newcastle, which immediately prompts Leslie to call his friend in Newcastle, who says no such offer has been made, as it would be against the rules. Since Derrick is spreading these lies, he will be reported, bringing the matter to an end. Later, Zelda and Rebecca share a drink and talk about how men are scorpions in the scorpion-and-frog analogy, while Rebecca says she doesn’t want to carry anyone on her back. She’d rather build a bridge.

At the end of the conversation, she asks Zelda to become the Special Adviser to the team, acknowledging her contributions to the day’s events and that they could use her help after all. Meanwhile, Roy returns to work on a scooter with a broken foot. He has no idea what his agent is doing, and when he lingers around for too long, Roy asks him to leave. Keeley steps into his office and tells him Chelsea wants to put him on the Wall of Legends. She is excited about it, but he isn’t, leading to a minor argument, which is broken up by Erin’s arrival. It turns out Roy doesn’t remember anything about his time in the hospital because he was drugged up. Erin, however, remembers and notes everything.

Keeley Helps Ted With the Intimidating Process of Filling His Dating Profile

While Erin looks at Roy’s knee, he goes on and on about Keeley acting strangely over the whole Chelsea thing. If the love confession in the hospital hadn’t done it, his relentless talk about Keeley convinces Erin that he is in love with her. She advises him to leave the scooter and use a crutch, and then tells him that this is the end of their relationship. While he is confused, she doesn’t beat around the bush and tells him she knows he loves Keeley. When she wonders why he asked her out while he is in love with another woman, he explains the whole situation with the dates and how he hadn’t expected to connect with Erin the way he did. Still, this doesn’t change the fact that he has feelings for Keeley, and so, they amicably part ways.

Speaking of love life, Ted struggles to write a three-word self-introduction on the dating app, so he seeks out Keeley’s help. While he ponders those words, she helps him fill out the rest of the questions, which eventually makes him cry a little. In the end, the only question that remains to be answered is the three-word one. Ted says “hopeful, resilient, and kind,” but it is for Keeley, not for himself. She assures him he will come up with something. Later that evening, as he reflects on the day’s events and Keeley’s encouraging words, he comes up with “I am lovable.”

Now, he has answered all the questions and his profile is ready to go live. However, he decides to delete it and goes to the theatre instead. Since he doesn’t know the stage manager’s name, he starts whistling, knowing this will get her attention. Sure enough, she comes out and is surprised to see him. He asks her out on a date, but she reveals she is already seeing someone. Ironically, she met the guy through dating apps. Still, she says she would have loved to go on a date with him if she were single. Ted is a little heartbroken, but there is nothing he can do, so they say goodbye. It is after she has gone that Ted realizes he didn’t ask her name again.

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