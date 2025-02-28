Tell Me Lies Season 3 Begins Filming in Atlanta and Toronto in Q2 2025

The latest installment of a Hulu psychological drama will be filmed in a familiar and new location! The third season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ will begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and Toronto, Ontario, in the second quarter of 2025. Meaghan Oppenheimer, who created the series, will continue to serve as the showrunner. Dan Attias, who directed the premiere and final episodes of the sophomore installment, will return to the director chair.

The second season of the show concludes with Stephen disrupting Bree and Evan’s wedding by revealing a recording of the latter admitting to infidelity with Lucy. This revelation devastates Bree and exposes deep-seated betrayals within the friend group. Simultaneously, the installment addresses the tragic death of Drew, who overdoses after a night of reconciliation with his brother, Wrigley, leaving the latter overwhelmed with guilt.

The third season is expected to delve deeper into the 2015 timeline, addressing the aftermath of Stephen’s revelation and the fractured relationships within the group. Flashbacks to 2008 will most likely continue to focus on unfinished storylines, adding complexity to the characters’ arcs. Meaghan has hinted at themes of justice and revenge, suggesting an intense season installment filled with confrontations and reckoning.

“[…] I think there needs to be blood. Not literal blood. I think that a lot of people are rightfully very distraught at the end of this season, and I think some revenge needs to happen, or justice,” Meaghan told Deadline. “There’s some justice that needs to be served. Just keeping it as exciting and surprising. And what I liked about this season was that it felt, to me, at least, more emotionally vulnerable. And it kind of got at my gut in a different way this season, and it hit some sadder notes for me, which I liked. And so I think keeping the vulnerability that we found this season along with all of the toxic excitement and anxiety,” the creator further added.

As far as the cast of the third installment is concerned, we can expect the return of Grace Van Patten as Lucy, Jackson White as Stephen, Catherine Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, and Sonia Mena as Pippa. Tom Ellis, who plays Oliver, is not expected to return, as his storyline concludes in the second season.

The first two seasons of the show were filmed primarily in Georgia, with key locations including the Atlanta metropolitan area and Agnes Scott College in Decatur, which doubles for the fictional Baird College. For Season 3, the series has expanded its production to Toronto for the first time, while Atlanta remains a key location. This expansion can be rooted in new storylines or settings in the upcoming episodes.

