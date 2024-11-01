The $100,000 Pyramid Renewed For Season 8 at ABC

There’s exciting news to share with the wordsmiths across the country! The Cinemaholic has learned that ABC has renewed the game show ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ for its eighth season. Michael Strahan is expected to continue to serve as the host. Casting is currently underway for the upcoming installment, with the production on the lookout for smart, witty, and competitive individuals who can display their word-association skills.

The seventh season of ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ featured many celebrities who competed over ten episodes. The memorable contests included the pairs of Josh Peck and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Ali Larter and Michael Urie, Jason Alexander and Pete Holmes, and Bobby Moynihan and Natasha Leggero. Jason Alexander and Rosie O’Donnell helped Sam Kurtenbach impressively win $150,000. His first round with Alexander involved word association challenges, which ended in a tie. Still, they were able to make strides with blitzing teamwork and advance to the Winner’s Circle.

After advancing to the first round of Winner’s Circle, Kurtenbach and Alexander delivered a series of prompts and guesses, leading to the contestants winning $50,000. In the second round, the former’s streak continued with O’Donnell, and they broke a tie with quicker answers, securing a total of $150,000. Across its seven seasons, the show has featured a variety of notable celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Sherri Shepherd, and Yvette Nicole Brown. As ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ prepares for its latest season, fans can expect even more exhilarating gameplay, celebrity surprises, and possibly record-breaking wins.

Like the previous season, the taping of the eighth installment will likely take place in Los Angeles, specifically in the Studio City neighborhood. The production department is expected to use the CBS Studio Center, also known as the Radford Studio Center, as it has done since the sixth season. Before the sixth installment, the show was shot in New York City.

Los Angeles is a major filming hub for game shows, offering a plethora of options in the form of movie studios and soundstages coupled with equipment and crew support that allows for efficient production. Other game shows and reality television series shot in and around the city include Fox’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ CBS’ ‘After Midnight,’ ‘The Price is Right,’ and Steve Harvey’s ‘Family Feud.’

