Where is Family Feud Filmed?

One of the most famous reality game shows to run on TV, ‘Family Feud’ has amassed acclaim for its concept and content throughout the years. First airing in 1976, the show’s popularity has continued to endure even decades later. With numerous adaptations of the show running all over the globe, ‘Family Feud’ is still heralded for its format and hosts. The ABC game show’s first iteration began with host Richard Dawson and ended in 1985. Over time, it has also seen famous hosts like Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, and John O’Hurley.

Steve Harvey has been hosting the show since 2010 and has helped its rating eclipse with his whimsical quips and humorous inputs. Since its premiere, the show has featured two families going head to head to answer questions from surveys to win cash and prizes. With three separate runs, the show has enthralled fans for decades. Naturally, many wonder where all the onscreen action takes place. So, if you also want to know the filming locations of ‘Family Feud,’ we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for!

Family Feud Filming Locations

‘Family Feud’ is filmed in Georgia, California, and Florida, mainly in Los Angeles County, Atlanta Metropolitan Area, and Orlando. The game show has been in on-and-off productions as per its running seasons since 1976. The principal photography begins weeks before each season premiere and concludes before the show goes on air. Now, let’s have a closer look at all the specific places where the game show is taped!

Los Angeles County, California

To fully depict the essence of a game show, an elaborate set-up is done within studio spaces to provide the right atmosphere. Several studios across Los Angeles County have been in use for the shooting of ‘Family Feud’ since 1976. Specifically, Studio number 36 in CBS Television City at 7800 Beverly Boulevard in Fairfax, Los Angeles, was used for utilized by the filming unit through 1999 and 2000. After that, the team set up camp in the CBS Studio Center at 4024 Radford Avenue, Studio City, from 2003 to 2006.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Center Studios at 450 South Bixel Street, Downtown has served as another shooting location for the game show. This production facility is also famous for being the filming site for movies like, ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and ‘The Day After Tomorrow.’ From 2000 to 2010, the show’s production team also shot several portions of the show in Stage 1 of the NBC Studios at 3000 West Alameda Avenue in Burbank, a city in the southeastern end of the San Fernando Valley.

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

From 2o11 to 2017, ‘Family Feud’ was recorded in Atlanta, before the makers decided to move the production to Los Angeles. However, they moved back to the Big Peach in 2020, and shooting has been consistently underway there since the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the filming unit sets up camp in the Trilith Studios at 461 Sandy Creek Road in Fayetteville, the county seat of Fayette County. Originally known as the Pinewood Atlanta Studios, the film studio has hosted the production of several hit movies like ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Orlando, Florida

Orlando, a city in central Florida, has been another prominent filming location for ‘Family Feud.’ From 2010 to 2011, the cast and crew set up camp at the Universal Studios Florida in the Universal Orlando Resort, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, to record pivotal portions of the game show. Hit movies like ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Minority Report,’ ‘2 Fast 2 Furious,’ and ‘Van Helsing’ were lensed in the famous film studio. The county seat of Orange County, Orlando is famous for its elaborate theme parks and tourist attractions like the Walt Disney World Resort, the Wheel at ICON Park, Orlando Museum of Art, and SeaWorld Orlando.

