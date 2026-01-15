Emily Bader’s ‘The 99’ers’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in March

Up-and-coming actress Emily Bader will soon be seen in the Garden State, where she will film her next feature. Principal photography for the Netflix movie ‘The 99’ers’ will take place in New Jersey between March 30 and May 29, 2026. Katie Lovejoy and Dana Stevens wrote the screenplay, and Nicole Kassell will direct.

The story is based on the book ‘The Girls of Summer: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed the World’ by Jeré Longman. It showcases the journey of the US Women’s Soccer team of the 1990s, who, in 1999, on a sweltering hot summer day, won the World Cup in a nail-biting final against China in a stadium bursting with 93,000 fans. In doing so, the team captured the hearts and souls of millions worldwide and effectively changed women’s sports forever. Their journey ultimately paved the way for increased funding and recognition for women’s soccer, leading to the establishment of the North American Women’s Soccer League. Bader will portray the legendary Mia Hamm, who played as a forward in the team.

Emily Bader is a new talent and is recognizable as Lady Jane Grey from Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane,’ Rose from the indie drama ‘Fresh Kills,’ and Poppy Wright from the Netflix rom-com ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ which is based on Emily Henry’s novel. TV shows she has been a part of are the CW’s ‘Charmed’ (Chloe), Discovery Channel’s ‘Married with Secrets’ (Shannon Farris), LMN’s ‘My Crazy Sex’ (Michelle), Nickelodeon’s ‘Henry Danger’ (Chiffon), and ‘Broken Visions’ (Casey).

Nicole Kassell has a string of shows to her directorial credit, having helmed several episodes of ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Baby,’ ‘The Following,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘The Baby,’ and ‘Sirens.’ She also directed the romantic movie ‘A Little Bit of Heaven,’ starring Kate Hudson and Gael García Bernal. Netflix offers a variety of sports movies, including ‘Hustle,’ an NBA film starring Adam Sandler; the basketball movie ‘Rez Ball’; the NFL drama ‘Home Team’; and the soccer drama ‘The Beautiful Game.’

Movies filmed in New Jersey include the musical drama ‘Song Sung Blue,’ starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama ‘Oppenheimer,’ Martin Scorsese’s crime drama ‘The Irishman,’ and the crime thriller movie ‘The Good Nurse,’ featuring Eddy Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

Read More: Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘2034’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in April