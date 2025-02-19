Johnny Depp’s ‘The Carnival at the End of Days’ Starts Filming in Albuquerque in April

The Duke City will soon welcome the star-studded cast of a legendary filmmaker’s next feature! ‘The Carnival at the End of Days,’ starring Johnny Depp, will begin filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 7, 2025. Terry Gilliam is at the helm of the movie, which he wrote with Christopher Brett Bailey. Terry’s daughter, Amy Gilliam, and Andrea Iervolino are serving as producers. Depp will star alongside Jeff Bridges, Adam Driver, Jason Momoa, and Asa Butterfield.

In ‘The Carnival at the End of Days,’ God, disheartened by humanity’s downfall, decides to bring an end to the world. However, the only one who opposes this decision is Satan, who convinces the former to reconsider his decision by presenting two young individuals as the new Adam and Eve. Depp will portray Satan opposite Bridges’ God. Butterfield will take on the role of Adam. The roles of Driver and Momoa are still under wraps.

According to producer Iervolino, the movie will embody Gilliam’s signature ambition, scope, and creative vision. Describing the project as “an epic and visionary work” and a “live-action film that makes unprecedented use of CGI,” Iervolino emphasized the film’s groundbreaking nature, stating, “Carnival is an extraordinarily complex film for an independent production. It is a project that blends live-action aesthetics with an unprecedented amount of CGI. It is, without a doubt, one of the most expensive independent projects ever undertaken in cinematic history. However, I firmly believe it is a magnificent work of art that the world deserves to see.”

Depp is having a highly productive year in terms of filming new movies. The A-lister will lead the cast of Marc Webb’s ‘Day Drinker,’ also starring Penélope Cruz. The actor most recently lent his voice to the titular character in the animated film ‘Johnny Puff: Secret Mission.’ His latest live-action role was in ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ in which he portrayed King Louis XV. The actor is also no stranger to working with Gilliam, having previously collaborated with him on ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ and ‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.’

Speaking of Gilliam, his last directorial venture was ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,’ starring Adam Driver. With ‘The Carnival at the End of Days,’ he is returning to the director’s chair after a seven-year gap. A former member of Monty Python, Gilliam had been involved in several comedies with the group and notably co-directed ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’ His other popular works include ’12 Monkeys,’ starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt, and ‘Brazil,’ starring Jonathan Pryce and Robert De Niro.

Albuquerque is known for its rich entertainment production history. Its diverse landscapes and around 310 days of annual sunshine make it an attractive location for filmmakers. The city has hosted the shooting of globally renowned projects such as ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘No Country for Old Men,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’ Major studios, including Netflix and NBCUniversal, have established significant operations in the city, further solidifying its role in the film industry.

