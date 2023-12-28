Matt Smith’s The Death of Bunny Munro Starts Filming in Brighton in April

The filming of Matt Smith-starrer ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ is set to begin in Brighton, England, in April 2024. The Sky series revolves around Smith’s titular character, who starts to look after his son after the death of his wife. A door-to-door beauty product salesman and sex addict, Bunny’s life turns around when he sets out for a road trip across Southern England with his child, but without knowing the basics of parenthood, as they try to cope with the grief they experience.

The series is written by Pete Jackson, based on Nick Cave’s sophomore novel of the same name. The screenwriter is known for penning Channel 4/Hulu’s drama series ‘Somewhere Boy,’ which centers on teenager Danny’s struggles to deal with the aftermath of his mother’s fatal accident. Isabella Eklöf, whose directorial credits include multiple episodes of HBO’s ‘Industry’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Servant,’ is on board as the director.

Smith is a part of the cast of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2, which is set to premiere in early summer 2024. The actor portrayed Richard in ‘Starve Acre,’ Milo in ‘Morbius,’ Richard Galloway in Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes-starrer ‘The Forgiven,’ and Jack in Edgar Wright’s mystery drama ‘Last Night in Soho,’ in addition to lending his voice to the titular character in BBC’s ‘Superworm.’

“To work alongside Nick Cave on ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ feels like a great honor. It’s a brilliant exploration of love, grief, and chaos. At its heart a deep, difficult, and tender story about a father and son, coping with loss and change,” Smith said in a statement after joining the show’s cast. “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale. I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him,” Cave added about the actor.

After starting the production in Brighton, the series will shoot across Southern England. A seaside resort on the English Channel, Brighton is a picturesque region that has hosted the filming of several English films and shows over the years. Along with the Sky series, the second season of Paramount+’s romantic series ‘The Flatshare’ will also be shot in the area in the near future.

