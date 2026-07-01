The Devil Wears Prada 3: Will it Happen?

Helmed by David Frankel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2‘ follows up on the events of ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ almost two decades later. Andy Sachs, once a rookie in the world of fashion and journalism, is now one of the most celebrated journalists of her time. However, a curious turn of events led her right back to Runway, where not much has changed, and certainly not the leadership. Dazzingly confident and only slightly less impatient, Miranda is still regarded by many as the queen of fashion journalism, but that comes to change when she begins clashing with Emily Charlton, her former assistant. By the end of this comedy-drama movie, all of our main characters find themselves sharing a new, precarious, but also inspiring path. As of writing, the creators have not confirmed whether a third movie is in the making, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if there is more left to tell in the story of Andy, Miranda, Nigel, and Emily.

The Main Cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is Willing to Come Back For a Third Film

With the thumping success of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, several members of the cast have confirmed that they are open to another sequel. However, in an interview with People, actors Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt added that there is one thing that is non-negotiable: the script. Both the original movie and its sequel are known for their perfect blend of comedy and serious drama, which pierces into the heart of the culture they’re commenting on. As such, before a potential sequel to the second film is made into a reality, Streep and her co-stars want to make sure that the streak is continued. For Blunt, it’s just as important that the story remains about the “core four,” meaning Andy, Miranda, Emily, and Nigel, and the fans are almost certainly in agreement.

While ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ wraps up most of its plot points by the end of its runtime, the character arcs themselves are merely entering a new stage. Andy, Miranda, Nigel, and Emily all get new life poured into their personal and professional lives, which means that there is plenty of potential material a sequel can pick up on. Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel, also wants to have more screen time with Emily Blunt, who also happens to be his sister-in-law in real life. While the actors remain enthusiastic about the prospects, director David Frankel has remained cautious about the possibility. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he noted that there is still a journey that can be mapped in a hypothetical sequel, but given the unpredictable nature of showbiz, he doesn’t wish to say yes to the idea prematurely.

The Main Cast of The Devil Wears Prada 3 Can Cover Andy and Miranda’s Fight Against AI

A hypothetical ‘The Devil Wears Prada 3’ will likely not have as big a timeskip as its predecessor. Instead, the story will ideally pick up right where ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ ends, with Andy getting a swanky office, Emily making a big leap in life, and Miranda expanding on her work with Nigel. The next big challenge for these characters might be something that has already been foreshadowed in the second film. Andy and the company live in a world where AI is rapidly taking over creative jobs. Add to that the fact that the crisis of mass layoffs and unpredictable cultural trends, Runway Magazine might have an increasingly tough time fitting into the new market. While they are being funded by Sasha Barnes, who champions earnest journalism, it will be interesting to see how Miranda and her team adapt to these shifting times.

On a heartfelt note, the movie also ends with Andy getting back together with Peter, and the movie seems confident about the fact that she has found the man of her dreams. With that, a potential third entry in the series can deepen their relationships and explore what it would be like for Andy to enter a new junction in her life. The second movie also misses out on a cameo from Andy’s ex, Nate, due to scheduling issues with Adrian Grenier, who plays. A possible ‘The Devil Wears Prada 3’ can easily change that, allowing not only old plot threads to make a comeback, but also bring in new faces and character arcs. The larger goal of these movies has always been to merge the world of high fashion with a deeply human tale, and we are only scratching the surface of what is possible in this vein of storytelling.

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