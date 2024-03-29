Tina Fey’s Netflix Series ‘The Four Seasons’ Begins Filming in LA in August

The filming of Netflix’s comedy series ‘The Four Seasons’ will commence in Los Angeles, California, in August. Tina Fey will lead the show she co-created with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The eight-episode project is a television adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name.

The original movie revolves around Jack and Kate Burroughs, Nick and Anne Callan, and Danny and Claudia Zimmer, three couples who are best friends. While several of their acquaintances have gotten divorced, they have succeeded in cherishing their married lives. However, when one of the six decides to make a change in life, the other five are forced to examine their marriages, friendships, the true meaning of love, and their quirks. The narrative explores their lives through the four vacations they take together, one in each of the four seasons, only for Jack to feel that they need to “clear the air” after the fourth one.

Fey’s recent endeavors include writing ‘Mean Girls,’ a musical adaptation of her 2004 film of the same name. The actress also portrayed Ms. Norbury in the teen comedy. Additionally, she featured as Ariadne Oliver in ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ which is a post-World War II Venice murder mystery. In ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Fey took on the role of Cinda Canning. The actress played Rita Grace, a character entangled in a small-town murder investigation, in ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ as well. The actress was a part of the voice cast of the animated series ‘Mulligan.’

Previously, Fey co-created the NBC series ‘Mr. Mayor,’ revolving around a wealthy businessman assuming the mayoral role in Los Angeles, and Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ starring Ellie Kemper. Other recent projects of Fey include ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ and ‘Mapleworth Murders.’

Fisher previously co-created the Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever‘ along with Mindy Kaling, depicting the intricate life of a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, drawing inspiration from the latter’s upbringing. She has also written episodes of several acclaimed shows, including ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Her writing portfolio includes works such as ‘Cool Kids’ Table’ and contributions to ‘The Onion.’

Wigfield co-created the series ‘Saved by the Bell,’ which follows a group of low-income California high school students transferred to the affluent Bayside High in Pacific Palisades under a program initiated by California Governor Zack Morris. She also wrote episodes of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral.’ Wigfield created the NBC series ‘Great News,’ in which a New Jersey mother navigates the complexities of her relationship with her daughter when she secures an internship at her new job. Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield worked together in the concluding season of NBC’s acclaimed sitcom ’30 Rock.’ Fisher and Wigfield were also a part of ‘The Mindy Project.’

Alda’s original film features Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Rita Moreno, Jack Weston, Sandy Dennis, and Bess Armstrong. The movie was nominated for four Golden Globes. Alda created a CBS series based on the romantic comedy but it was short-lived.

Los Angeles, the main location of the Netflix series, previously served as a backdrop for productions such as ‘Palm Royale‘ and ‘American Fiction.’

