The Idol: Who Is Mike Dean? Is He Friends With The Weeknd in Real Life?

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ is a drama television series created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim that explores the harsh realities of the music business, celebrity culture, and fame. It follows pop star Jocelyn, whose life becomes entwined with Tedros, a self-help guru who promises to lead Jocelyn to iconic status. However, their tumultuous relationship quickly takes a dark turn when Tedros exerts too much control over Jocelyn’s life choices. In his quest, Tedros unexpectedly summons the music industry’s legendary producer Mike Dean. If you are wondering who Mike Dean is and whether he is friends with The Weeknd in real life, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Mike Dean?

Mike Dean is first mentioned in the third episode of ‘The Idol,’ titled ‘Daybreak.’ In the episode, Jocelyn’s co-manager, Chaim, promises Jocelyn’s promoter, Andrew Finkelstein, that she will deliver new music in three weeks. Later, Chaim discusses Tedros’ collaboration with Jocelyn as he wants the pop star to deliver undisputed hit songs in three weeks. As a result, Tedros reveals he is bringing in Mike Dean to help produce the new songs for Jocelyn. Mike Dean is primarily known for his career as a hip-hop record producer. However, Dean also has credits as an audio engineer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

Born in Houston, Texas, Mike Dean rose to prominence with his work in the hip-hop and pop genres of music during the 1990s. He has worked with several famous musicians such as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, 2Pac, Scarface, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Desiigner, Drake, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Lana Del Rey. Aside from working with popular artists, Dean has also released four solo studio albums. Dean’s work in the music industry has earned him several accolades, including seven Grammy awards. He is expected to appear as a guest star in ‘The Idol,’ marking Dean’s first major acting credit.

Are Mike Dean and The Weeknd Friends in Real Life?

The third episode of ‘The Idol’ sees Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s Tedros calling Mike Dean to help with Jocelyn’s music, implying they are friends. As a result, viewers might wonder if the “Save Your Tears” singer has a real-life friendship with the famous record producer. In reality, Mike Dean and The Weeknd have a long history of working together. The duo first collaborated with each other in 2015 on the single “Where You Belong,” which was included in the soundtrack for the 2015 erotic drama movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ The same year The Weeknd’s second studio album, titled ‘Beauty Behind the Madness,’ with Dean received a producer’s credit on the hit song “Tell Your Friends.”

Mike Dean and The Weeknd have continued their musical collaboration for several years. The duo has also worked together and contributed to the soundtrack of ‘The Idol.’ Dean has also accompanied The Weeknd on several music tours. Dean and The Weeknd often speak highly of each other in the media and seem to share a cordial relationship. While speaking with Variety, Dean revealed that he and The Weeknd bonded during their time together on the singer’s After Hours til Dawn Tour. Dean also mentioned that his relationship with The Weekend is the closest bond he has shared with any artist he has worked with in the past. Hence, Dean’s words seemingly suggest that the dynamic duo share more than just a professional relationship. Moreover, with Dean and The Weeknd regularly cropping up in each other’s social media posts, it is safe to assume they are real friends.

