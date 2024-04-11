The Mandalorian and Grogu Starts Filming in June in LA and UK

After months of anticipation, ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is finally ready to take off. The Mandalorian movie is set to begin filming in June in Los Angeles and the UK. What’s already known is that Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin in the feature film, and Jon Favreau is returning to direct. The storyline of ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ resumes from the conclusion of Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian,’ depicting Din Djarin’s new role within the New Republic. As he aligns with this faction, he finds himself confronting the resurgence of the Imperial forces, spearheaded by the formidable Grand Admiral Thrawn.

At the conclusion of Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian,’ Din Djarin’s path takes a significant turn as he transitions from being a mere bounty hunter to serving the New Republic. This shift in his career coincides with the reappearance of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a formidable figure within the Imperial ranks, as unveiled in the finale of ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1. With these developments setting the stage, ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ promises to deliver an exhilarating Star Wars adventure, continuing Din Djarin’s compelling journey in the galaxy far, far away. With Mandalore now reclaimed, Din Djarin opts to establish himself on the planet Nevarro, embracing a new vocation within the ranks of the New Republic. Positioned amidst the resurgence of the Imperial forces, led by Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Imperial Shadow Council, Din finds himself at the forefront of a burgeoning conflict.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is set to follow the story of Din Djarin, a solitary bounty hunter navigating the outer reaches of the galaxy. His mission takes a significant turn when he is assigned to capture Grogu, a mysterious and endearing creature known as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda.” Rather than handing Grogu over to his clients, the Mandalorian forms a deep bond with him and embarks on a journey to protect him from various dangers. Through their adventures, the series delves into the Mandalorian’s evolving sense of purpose and duty in a galaxy grappling with the aftermath of the Empire’s collapse.

So far, only Din Djarin and Grogu have been confirmed for ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ but it’s reasonable to expect the return of other key characters from the Disney+ series. This could include Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff returning as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow revisiting her character, The Armorer, Lars Mikkelsen portraying Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee appearing as Carson Teva.

Favreau has been notable for his role as the showrunner of ‘The Mandalorian’. Additionally, he directed various episodes for the Netflix series ‘The Chef Show‘, where he and chef Roy Choi delve into the world of food alongside accomplished chefs and celebrity guests. Apart from his involvement in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’, Favreau is also slated to direct ‘Jungle Book 2’ in the near future.

Production for this venture is scheduled to commence in June across both Los Angeles and the UK. Los Angeles, serving as the primary setting for the film, has previously been the backdrop for numerous Star Wars productions such as ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka‘. Meanwhile, the UK, known for its vibrant film industry, has recently accommodated projects like ‘Damsel‘ and ‘The Regime‘.

Read More: Marvel’s Blade Begins Production in the UK in Q4 2024