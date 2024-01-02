The Millionaire Matchmaker Season 3: Where Are They Now?

With Patti Stanger in the lead, ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ captivated the world of television with her skills when it came to helping people find their romantic matches. The third season of the show, which aired in 2010, featured some very interesting clients for this talented matchmaker who tried her level best to work her magic. Now, well over a decade since these particular individuals made their television appearances, the world wants to know what they are up to these days.

Omar and Nick Are Now Proud Fathers

We are starting off with best friends Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman, who appeared in the show to try their luck at love. Based in Tampa, Florida, the two have continued to dominate the worlds of business thanks to their ownership of companies like College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, along with College Foxes Packing Boxes, the latter having seen them appear in a 2009 ‘Shark Tank‘ episode. Their other television appearances include ‘Blue Collar Millionaires,’ ‘The Pitch,’ and ‘Jobs That Don’t Suck.’

Together, Omar and Nick even earned the 2023 and 2018 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards from Ernst and Young. Apart from earning several business-related accolades, the two are also producers of ‘Bezos: The Beginning,’ a movie where Nick also shows off his acting skills. The friends are also two of the three authors of the book titled ‘Effortless Entrepreneur.’ On a more personal note, both television stars have happy families of their own. Nick celebrated his tenth wedding anniversary to Jen Love on October 13, 3023, and is a proud father of four. Omar is also quite happily married and is a father of a son (Chase) and a daughter.

Justin and Tyler are Excelling in Their Fields

Up next, we have Justin Shenkarow and Tyler Barnett. The former is actually a well-known artist in the world of entertainment thanks to his skills as an actor, voice artist, and writer, among other things. He is particularly respected for his role as Matthew Brock in ‘Picket Fences’ as well for his voicing of Harold Berman in ‘Hey Arnold!’ More recently, he has been a part of projects like ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ and ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines.’ His book, ‘The Future of Community: How to Leverage Web3 Technologies to Grow Your Business,’ which he wrote alongside John Karski, was also released on November 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Tyler remains the proud owner of Tyler Barnett PR, a company he became affiliated with in September 2005. Based in Beverly Hills, California, he is also quite proud of his artistic skills and shares his work with the world under the banner of Enso the Artist. He is also interested in the world of Artificial Intelligence and is the proud father of Lucy and Nora, two beautiful girls he is raising alongside his wife, Jenna Barnett. The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on April 7, 2024.

Shauna and Michael Prefer Leading Private Lives.

Being a businesswoman is certainly a good look on Shauna Raisch, who now lives in Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area in Minnesota. Since July 2000, she has been the proud owner of Twiggs Salon and expanded her horizons in 2014 by becoming a driving force behind her new company, Twiggs Castle Entertainment. The reality TV star prefers to keep the details of her personal life private but is more than happy to promote her business via social media.

Meanwhile, Michael Persall is based in Encinitas, California, and serves as the Chairman of the Board for C3bank. He is also the Chairman of ABP Capital and a Board Member for Vuori. His additional responsibilities include being part of the Board Of Trustees of the University of San Diego as well as serving as the Co-Founder and Board Member for Blooma. While proud of his professional accomplishments, the entrepreneur prefers to lead a much more private life.

Smike and Rupert are Doing Well Professionally

Smike Wallen was one of the many clients featured in the show and left a huge impact on the viewers. The reality TV cast member lives in Los Angeles, California, and is the CEO of SmikeWallen, for which he also serves as a Real Estate Expert. The realtor is also interested in the field of design and has flipped many houses. As an avid businessman, he is also partial to investing in various ventures. As for his personal life, it does not look like Smike is dating anyone, and he mostly enjoys traveling and spending time with his dog, Ziggy.

As for Rupert Wainwright, it seems that the British entertainment artist is now the CEO and Creative Director of Adore Creative in Los Angeles. The award-winning director has been a part of many movies, shows, and other projects, which have allowed him to work alongside Azerbaijan Tourism, the US Department of Transportation, and ESPN. More than anything, he enjoys the company of his children, Maija, Peter, and Maxwell Wainwright.

Jason Tragically Passed Away and David is Working as a Realtor

Up next, we have Jason Davis and David Sheltraw, both of whom left an impact on the viewers. The former has unfortunately since passed away after earning fame for his voice acting of Mikey Blumberg in ‘Recess.’ The artist’s death happened on February 16, 2020, at the age of 35, on the 19th anniversary of ‘Recess: School’s Out.’ The incident was ruled an accident that was caused by the harmful effects of fentanyl.

As for David, the realtor is affiliated with Westcoast Banking as it’s Vice-President. Splitting his time between Los Angeles and Miami (Florida), he is not very active on social media but does like to share a few updates from his life and travels here and there. He did seem to be in a relationship with Johanna Sol for a certain amount of time but has not shared much about the same, likely owing to his preference for living a private life.

Jimmy D is Furthering His Education

Can't beat kicking back on the Citizen Patio @CitizenBar on a lazy Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/LseTloDxyx — Jimmy D'Ambrosio (@_Jimmy_D) July 9, 2014

Starting with Jimmy D’Ambrosio, it seems like he prefers to lead a more private life, though he does seem proud of his professional achievements. The reality TV star is spending his time in New York City, as well as the Italian cities of Parma and Milan. Presently, he is working alongside Accenture as a Business Architecture Analyst, having held the position since January 2022. He has also been focused on his educational qualifications, having recently gained his Master of Engineering degree from the University of Parma in April 2021. He is also quite an expert in Data and Analytics, Cloud, and Blockchain.

Trevor Has Passed Away and Tricia is Making Waves as an Artist

We are quite saddened to share that Trevor Jones has passed away. Having also appeared in CNBC’s ‘The Profit,’ the reality TV star passed away at the age of 34 on October 9, 2021. The cause of the tragic demise was Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a disorder that can cause one’s blood vessels to weaken. At the time of his passing, he was married to his wife Cherrie and was already the father of a beautiful six-month-old girl called Finley, both of whom he loved very much.

As for Tricia Cruz, it seems like the artist is active both on the camera and the stage. She was recently seen in the show called ‘Help Yourself’ and was given an award for her work as an actress. Part of the troupe called The Human Comedy, she and her colleagues have even been nominated for various awards in 2023. Tricia has also been quite happy to promote her upcoming appearance in the Frida Kahlo festival from February 9, 2024, to March 3, 2024. The artist has recently gained recognition from Discover Hollywood and continues to impress those around her.

Douglas and Nicole Are Environmentally Conscious People

Let’s now talk about Douglas Donehoo, the businessman whose all-organic sportswear line wowed many. The businessman continues to serve as the Founder of 4-rth (which is pronounced as “for earth). Based in Los Angeles, the company strives to make vibrant and organic yoga clothing, among other products, for their customers. When not working hard, Douglas enjoys living life to the fullest while keeping in mind his eco-friendly lifestyle in order to make his travels more fun.

Nicole Sherwin is also quite like-minded when it comes to environmental causes. She was the founder of The Green Lounge Experience from July 2009 to March 2014, after which she established Eco Diva Natural in August 2014. Additionally, she is the Development Director for Children Uniting Nations and is based in Cape Town, South Africa. Presently, she seems to be in a happy relationship with Roy Ingle, and the two enjoy traveling with each other.

Ayinde and Will Are Doing Well in Their Careers

Millionaire Ayinde Alakoye seems to be doing better and better every day. As of writing, he is the Principal Partner and Business Advisor for F22 Growth Advisors. He is also the Founder and CEO of Nēdl. Based in Santa Monica, California, Ayinde is a Google-backed businessman, the creator of the iheartradio app, and serves as a Speech advisor for Barack Obama, given his own talents as a Keynote Speaker.

We also have William “Will” Ratner, who lives in Orange County, California, alongside his wife, Elaine Ratner, and daughter, Reign Ratner. Additionally, the family is set to welcome a baby boy in January 2024 via surrogacy, a piece of news shared by the Ratners in September 2023 on the occasion of Will’s 41st birthday. On a more professional note, Will remains the CEO and Founder of Ratner Development. Until May 2023, he was also a Partner and a part of the Ownership Committee of the Texas Rangers Baseball Club.

Justin and Kevin Are in the Entertainment Industry

Having moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the field of entertainment, Justin Levine has taken well to the role of producer. Some of his recently released projects include ‘Wolf Mountain’ and ‘Just Swipe,’ while ‘Valara’ and ‘Wingman’ are in post-production as of writing. Having proudly worked on multiple projects at a time, Justin is always ready for new projects but seemingly prefers to lead a quieter life. Similarly, Kevin Strom recently took part in ‘Baby Doll’ as a producer. He has also acted in projects like ‘Counterpunch’ and ‘No More Mr Nice Guy.’ That said, both he and Justin seemingly prefer a more private lifestyle.

Hillel and Dylan Are Successful Businessmen

Attorney Hillel Presser continues to live in Boca Raton, Florida. The President and Managing Partner of The Presser Law Firm has actually ventured into the world of writing and has written several books. Some of his works include ‘Asset Protection Secrets,’ ‘Financial Self–Defense,’ and ‘The Lawyers Law of Attraction,’ among others. The Lynn University MBA graduate prefers to lead a more private life but is always open to talking about his work, especially through his YouTube channel.

Dylan Smith, the Co-Founder and CFO of Box, has only continued to flourish day by day as his company has been on the rise in the ever-evolving world of technology. Additionally, he is also the Director of FoodCorps, having obtained the position in January 2022. Having gotten married to Yael Goshen in 2013, David is now the proud father of a beautiful girl called Mika. Though he mostly prefers to lead a private life, Dylan does remain proud of all that he has accomplished to date.

Greg and Zagros Are Enjoying Their Professional Paths

With over three decades of experience as a loan officer, Greg Knoll continues to thrive in the mortgage industry. The Founder of William Gregory and Associates now serves as the President of WG Affiliates and is based in Los Angeles. Based in Manhattan Beach, California, he has two children and is also a grandfather. Apart from spending time with his family, the loan expert enjoys playing golf, skiing, or partaking in fun beach sports.

We also have Zagros Bigvand, who appeared in the show multiple times and continues to thrive in his chosen career. Now based in Dallas, Texas, the Kurdish man is the proud Founder of Zagros & Co, a clothing company that started in December 2021. Also affiliated with Texas Exes, the reality TV star enjoys food and art, often sharing pictures of the same on social media. While he does not seem to be in a relationship at this point, it is possible that Zagros just might be keeping the details of the same under the wraps.

