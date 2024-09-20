Elizabeth Banks’ ‘The Miniature Wife’ Begins Filming in Toronto in January

Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen’s latest series will enter production next year! The filming of Peacock’s upcoming marital dramedy series ‘The Miniature Wife’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, on January 27, 2025, and conclude on July 8, 2025. Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner created the show. Banks and Macfadyen will star as Lindy and Les, a couple who try to re-evaluate the power dynamics within their relationship, which, in a way, takes the form of a battle in the aftermath of a technological accident.

Banks is a three-time Primetime Emmy nominee (twice for ’30 Rock’ and once for ‘Modern Family’). She is known for playing Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games’ movies and Gail in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films. Her recent role was in Apple TV+’s ‘The Beanie Bubble.’ Banks also directed ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019) and ‘Cocaine Bear’ (2023). She will voice the grown-up Pebbles Flintstone in the upcoming animated drama series ‘Bedrock.’

Macfadyen had his breakthrough with his performance as Fitzwilliam Darcy in ‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005). He rose to global fame by portraying Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s ‘Succession,’ a role that earned him two Primetime Emmys. He also received a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance in the drama series. He played Mr. Paradox in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (2024).

Macfadyen recently joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming drama series ‘Death by Lightning,’ which will center on US President James Garfield, his rise to power, and his assassination. Michael Shannon will play President Garfield, while Macfadyen will portray Charles Guiteau, the assassin who killed him. Ames and Turner’s previous credits include Amazon Studios’ legal drama series ‘Goliath,’ the HBO period crime series ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ and the Cinemax action series ‘Banshee.’

‘The Miniature Wife’ joins a long line of Netflix shows that were or are filmed in Toronto. The most popular ones include ‘Sex/Life,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ and ‘Fubar.’

