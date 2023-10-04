The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: How Did Cory Help Bradley?

Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show‘ is an entertaining look into the dramatic world of the news reporting business. The show’s third season picks up after the devastating consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Cory is struggling to raise funds to save the UBA from financial woes in the present, the fifth episode provides some insight into the events that sparked the network’s financial trouble. The fifth episode is set during the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily focuses on Bradley’s personal struggles while Cory seeks a new alliance to strengthen the UBA’s streaming foothold. However, when Bradley finds herself in a difficult situation, Cory is forced to step in to save her. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events and learn how Cory helps Bradley, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Morning Show‘ season 3, episode 5! SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Love Island,’ starts in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic grips the world. While Alex recovers from the virus, Bradley holds down the fort for The Morning Show. Bradley and Laura grow closer, and the latter invites the former to spend the pandemic with her in Montana. Stella and Cory Ellison discuss the content strategy for the UBA+ streaming platform. Cory explains that the service desperately needs new content and asks Stella to generate whatever cheap content she can.

Bradley tells Cory that she will be setting up base in Montana to protect herself from the pandemic. On the other hand, Mia starts a relationship with Andre, and romance blooms between them as they share an apartment during the pandemic. Bradley and Laura find a good balance between work and romance in Montana and mutually decide to keep their relationship private. However, cracks soon appear in their relationship after Laura makes indirect comments about Bradley’s upbringing that offend the latter.

Cory searches for a new house and meets real estate agent Salma. After buying a house from Salma, Cory starts a relationship with her. Mia becomes distraught with the George Floyd protests, and Andre comforts her. Stella and Cory butt heads over their budget for content. Cory ponders releasing the Mitch Kessler documentary, but Stella is against it. However, Cory decides to release the documentary, which Andre watches. As a result, Mia becomes upset and reveals she had a brief romance with Mitch.

After Andre gets drunk at a bar, Mia is forced to leave their apartment and sleeps in the office. Cory tells Salma about his financial woes at the UBA, and she tells him about Paul Marks. Bradley’s mother refuses to follow the regulations during the pandemic, and Bradley cannot visit her. Eventually, Bradley’s mother contracts the virus and passes away. However, when Laura tries to comfort Bradley, the latter misinterprets her comments, leading to a fight between them. As a result, Bradley leaves Montana and breaks up with Laura.

Stella and Mia discuss hiring a new news anchor for The Morning Show and narrow down on Christine Hunter. Andre is assigned a freelance gig in Afghanistan and leaves to cover it in the midst of the pandemic. Stella reunites with her college friend, and the latter lauds Stella for parting ways with Paul Marks and carving a place for her in the corporate world. Following the 2021 Presidential elections, riots erupt across the United States, and Bradley is on the ground covering the news. Elsewhere, Cory introduces himself to Paul Marks as he becomes more desperate for financial help to ensure UBA+ can produce more content.

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 5 Ending: How Did Cory Help Bradley?

During the episode’s final act, Bradley finds herself at the Capitol Building as she is covering the protests. However, the protests take a violent turn as the protestors storm the Capitol. Consequently, Bradley is separated from her crew. She secretly records footage of the violent protests on her phone’s camera. In the process, she encounters a man assaulting a police officer in the heat of the moment. While Bradley films the man’s altercation with the police officer, she realizes that the aggressor is none other than her brother, Hal. After leaving the Capitol, Bradley confronts Hal in the hotel.

Hal reveals he was only trying to meet up with some friends. However, Bradley is enraged at her brothers for committing a federal crime by attacking a police officer. While Hal pleads that the fight was an accident, Bradley is disappointed with her brother. Hal reveals that his girlfriend is pregnant, and he will soon become a father. Therefore, he begs Bradley not to release the footage of him assaulting the police officer. After learning of Hal’s circumstances, Bradley secures a route home for him but decides to cut ties with her brother. However, she promises to take care of the situation and later deletes the footage showing Hal’s face and fight with the police officer before submitting it to Stella.

After the footage is aired, the FBI delivers a summons notice to Bradley and Cory as the footage shot by Bradley is linked to the assault on the police officer during the Capitol storming. Cory argues that they must comply with the FBI and hand over the footage from the incident. However, Bradley reveals she deleted part of the footage because of Hal’s involvement. She requests Cory to help her protect her brother. Ultimately, Cory decides to play the journalistic integrity card to prevent the FBI from investigating further and handing over the already aired footage. Bradley takes over the evening news as the pandemic winds down and people return to their normal everyday routines.

Read More: The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained