The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Set to Start Shooting in Los Angeles in Early 2024

The third season of Max’s ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ is all set to start filming in Los Angeles, California in early 2024. The comedy-drama follows four 18-year-old college roommates as they begin their journey at the esteemed Essex College in New England. These sexually active girls, who are a bundle of contradictions and hormones, are seen as both lovable and infuriating as they explore their new lives in college.

The teen series was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Kaling is known for creating hit shows like Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and Fox/Hulu’s ‘The Mindy Project,’ in which she also stars in the lead role. Noble also served as a writer on ‘Never Have I Ever’ as well as on the shows ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Idiotsitter.’

The show stars Pauline Chalamet (‘What Doesn’t Float’ and ‘The King of Staten Island’) as Kimberly Finkle, Amrit Kaur (‘The D Cut’ and ‘The Bold Type’) as Bela Malhotra, Alyah Chanelle Scott (‘Reboot’) as Whitney Chase, Christopher Meyer (‘Tell Me a Story’ and ‘The Fosters’) as Canaan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (‘One Piece’) as Lila, and Renika Williams (‘New Amsterdam’ and ‘Modern Love’) as Willow.

The cast also includes Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (‘NCIS: Los Angeles’) as Jocelyn, Mitchell Slaggert (‘Diablo Guardián’) as Jackson, and Mekki Leeper (‘Jury Duty’) as Eric. Notably, Reneé Rapp, who was a series regular as Leighton Murray in the first two seasons, will exit the show after having a recurring role in the third season to focus on her music career.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ first premiered on Max in 2021 and was received well by the audience. The series was subsequently renewed for two more seasons, with the third season being confirmed in December 2022. “Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at HBO Max, announced at the time.

“This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings,” Makkos added. The plot details for season 3 haven’t been revealed yet; however, it is expected to follow up on the events of the previous season’s finale where the girls’ friendship goes through a troubled phase, and Bela puts up a request to be transferred to another school.

While the first two seasons of the show premiered in November 2021 and 2022 respectively, the production of the third season faced delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the same could not kick off in 2023. The filming is now expected to commence early next year in Los Angeles, where the earlier seasons were also shot, primarily at the University of California.

