The Trap Season 2: Will it Happen?

Netflix’s ‘The Trap,’ also known as ‘Die Falle’ in the original German, journeys alongside Lisa Konrad, an eccentric author who hasn’t stepped out of her house in over a decade. While her fans speculate about what might be the reason behind her decision, no one quite knows about the tragedy that befell her one fateful night, when she walked in to find her sister murdered. Upon finding the killer’s face on TV, she lays out an elaborate trap to confront him in person and see her vendetta to the end, but by the end, she is forced to confront the possibility that she herself might have been the one to stab Anna to death. As the mini-series ends on this ambiguous note, fans worldwide might wonder if there is more to Lisa’s story.

The Trap Was Envisioned as a Standalone Murder Mystery

Given that Netflix announced ‘The Trap’ as a standalone mini-series, the chances of us getting a second season range from slim to non-existent. The show adapts its source material, the eponymous novel by Melanie Raabe, in its entirety over the course of six episodes, and as of writing, the author has not given any indication about a potential sequel novel. With the whole point of the ending being its ambiguity, it would be a creatively challenging choice to come up with a narrative continuation, as it might force Lisa to reapproach the mystery of her sister’s death, a mystery that she has solved in her own, twisted way. Although there is always a chance of the show’s writing team coming up with a new plotline, it would also require a thematic overhaul of sorts.

While a second season of ‘The Trap’ may be unlikely, a substantial demand from fans might make a difference. Season 1 essentially ends with the audience coming within inches of the truth, only for Lisa to then impose her own narrative over what really transpired. A potential sequel, then, can challenge that notion by bringing a new set of investigators into the mix. There is a precedent for this, as mystery movies like ‘Drishyam,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘Murder Mystery’ were all originally envisioned as stand-alone projects, before inviting a second installment due to popular demand. Whether or not ‘The Trap’ is able to make the way for a similar phenomenon, though, is ultimately left up in the air.

A Potential Season 2 of The Trap Might Explain Rudow’s Role in the Bigger Picture

A hypothetical sequel to ‘The Trap’ can pick up on the ancillary elements of this mystery, especially those that are introduced early on but get sidelined as the episodes go on. The definitive example of such a plot thread concerns Rudow, who is revealed to have escaped the crime scene right before the police could take a DNA swab. Unlike Robert and Lisa, he seemingly has no ties to the murder itself, which makes his decision confusing at best, and suspicious at worst. It should be noted that we still don’t have a definitive answer for who fatally stabbed Anna, and while the narrative strongly points towards Lisa being the culprit, we might be in for a last-minute curveball that explains Rudow’s role in the grand scheme of things.

Another thread that a second season can pick up on strays away from the murder mystery and focuses more on the emotional front. It’s been ten years since Lisa has had any real civilizational contact, and while the ending suggests that she is ready to face the world again, the actual process will likely be anything but smooth. A potential continuation of the tale, as such, can follow Lisa on a course of recovery, while also retelling her past in a way that actually contextualizes what might have led to certain rifts in her relationship with Anna. That said, the story is already a complete package as is, and since author Melanie Raabe hasn’t shown any interest in producing a new novel about Lisa, the possibility of a sequel season remains in the dark.

Read More: The Trap Ending Explained: Did Lisa Kill Anna? Who is the Killer?