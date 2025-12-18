10 Movies Like Knives Out on Netflix

‘Knives Out’ revolves around the sudden death of an aged crime novelist named Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). He meets his end mysteriously in his large estate residence, shocking his family. This leads to serious questions among his children about the succession and the distribution of Harlan’s wealth. As the cops start to investigate, they hire Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a private consulting detective, to help them crack the case. Armed with his wits and a charming Southern accent, Blanc gets obsessively involved in questioning the multiple members of the Thrombey family regarding the death of the patriarch.

As he delves deeper, he realizes that the truth behind Harlan’s death is much more complex than he imagined. With every family member a potential suspect, Blanc must rely on his own intelligence to separate the truth from the lies. Directed by Rian Johnson, the mystery film is a nuanced exploration of deception, ego, morality, and familial bonds. You will be entertained by the charm, suspense, and visual tones of these films, like ‘Knives Out,’ on Netflix.

10. The Lovebirds (2020)

Directed by Michael Showalter, ‘The Lovebirds’ is the story of Leilani (Issa Rae) and Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani), a couple. They have been in a relationship for a while, but they realize that there is no spark left in it anymore. As they enter the zone of a breakup, something unexpected changes their plan. A strange man pretends to be a cop and hijacks their car during a drive, brutally killing a cyclist. However, the cops become suspicious of the couple’s actions. In order to clear their names, they must go through a hilarious and dangerous journey to get to the truth about the killing. Netflix’s romantic mystery comedy movie, like ‘Knives Out,’ has a breezy charm that complements the main characters’ actions as they investigate a sudden death. The film can be streamed here.

9. In For a Murder (2021)

‘In For a Murder’ or ‘W jak morderstwo’ centers on the actions of Magda Borowska (Anna Smolowik). She happens to discover a corpse in a park. The dead woman’s neck reveals a pendant shaped like a “W,” which shocks Magda, as she remembers that her missing friend Weronika Bielecka (Emma Giegzno) also had a similar piece of jewelry. As Magda strives to find out more about her friend’s past and its relation to the present, the investigative involvement of her former lover and cop Jacek Sikora (Pawel Domagala) makes the scenario more challenging. With only her intelligence and knowledge of crime fiction at her disposal, she must get to the truth at any cost. Helmed by Piotr Mularuk, the Polish crime drama movie resembles ‘Knives Out’ due to its witty charm, the banter between the characters, and the portrayal of the complexities that death leads to. It can be viewed on Netflix.

8. Murder Mystery (2019)

Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ revolves around the intriguing European holiday of Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston), a couple facing a marital crisis. On the flight, they cross paths with a rich man named Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites them to spend time on his luxury yacht. When a sudden murder takes place, suspicions fall on all the guests on the Yacht. As the cops investigate, Nick, who is also a police officer, and Audrey must race against the clock to find the murderer. The comedy mystery drama film, directed by Kyle Newacheck, is a wild ride of adrenaline. Due to its portrayal of familial dynamics, investigative skills, and comedic elements, it shares similarities with the world of ‘Knives Out.’ You can enjoy the movie here.

7. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes,’ set in the Victorian Era, is the tale of a young and brilliant teenage girl named Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown). She is part of the legendary Holmes family, which includes her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) and brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). When Eudoria inexplicably goes missing from the family residence, Enola must use her deductive reasoning and combat skills to uncover the truth by traveling to London. Based on Nancy Springer’s novel ‘The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery,’ Netflix’s British crime mystery film, directed by Harry Bradbeer, is a poignant navigation of liberation. On the lines of ‘Knives Out,’ it involves familial relationships, clever deductions, and shocking revelations. Enola’s journey can be witnessed on Netflix.

6. Hit Man (2024)

‘Hit Man,’ a Netflix movie, is the fascinating story of Gary Johnson (Glen Powell). He works under multiple aliases, including a professor, to carry out killings for the cops. He often interacts with criminals, dangerous people, and complete strangers, only to murder them. His monotonous life of violence takes a hit when he comes across a woman named Madison Figueroa Masters (Adria Arjona). She tries to escape from an abusive relationship with her spouse, and hires Gary to achieve the same.

Charmed by her beauty and personality, Gary breaks a rule and falls in love with her. He faces various threats and uncertainties as he traverses through love and crime simultaneously. Helmed by Richard Linklater and based on the eponymous magazine article by Skip Hollandsworth, the romantic comedy drama film is a tale of loyalty. Akin to ‘Knives Out,’ it deals with clever tactics, secrets, killings, and the element of sacrifice. The complex love story can be watched here.

5. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

‘Monica, O My Darling’ or ‘Monica O My Darling’ is a comedy crime film that chronicles the adventures of Monica Machado (Huma Qureshi), a dancer, who enters a romantic relationship with an unassuming man named Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao). Suddenly, a case of death leads to shocking twists and turns in both their lives, as the police officer ACP Naidu (Radhika Apte) gets involved. As Jayant and Monica’s relationship goes through complex trials and tribulations due to their hidden egos, the atmosphere around them becomes more chaotic.

Jayant must figure out how the death and the involvement of the cops are linked to his own destiny. Vasan Bala’s Hindi directorial, like ‘Knives Out,’ is an exploration of deception, murder, flawed investigations, and clever tactics. Netflix’s adrenaline-fueled movie can be streamed here.

4. Murder Mubarak (2024)

In ‘Murder Mubarak,’ ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) tests the wits and patience of the members of The Royal Delhi Club, an elite facility in New Delhi. Due to a shocking murder in the club, the cop Bhavani investigates the secrets and egos of multiple suspects, even as he feels like an outsider in their presence. In Netflix’s Indian Hindi language film, he tries to build a legally convincing case, even as the members try to keep their mysteries intact.

As relationships, conspiracies, and questionable morals come to light, the truth appears to be more complicated than Bhavani imagined. Directed by Homi Adajania and based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Club You To Death,’ the film resembles ‘Knives Out,’ since it is told from the perspective of the investigating individual. Benoit Blanc’s charm and Bhavani’s mysterious personality connect them on a greater level. The clash between the elites and the cop is available on Netflix.

3. 7 Women and a Murder (2021)

In ‘7 Women and a Murder’ or ‘7 donne e un mistero,’ Susanna (Diana Del Bufalo) comes home to her family’s countryside residence for the Christmas holidays. The family is led by Marcello (Luca Pastorelli), the father, and his wife, Margherita (Margherita Buy), Susanna’s mother. There are other relatives and maids who populate the house. When Marcello is found dead, the seven women in the house become suspects. As the mystery deepens in the Italian drama film, the secrets and motives of the women are put to the test in a claustrophobic environment. Based on François Ozon’s film ‘8 Women’ and directed by Alessandro Genovesi, the movie is a nuanced exploration of ego and relationships. These themes, the residential setting, the mysterious death, and the familial tensions connect the film to ‘Knives Out’ and its characters. The captivating story can be enjoyed on Netflix.

2. Crooked House (2017)

‘Crooked House,’ based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous novel, deals with the actions of detective Charles Hayward (Max Irons), who returns to London from Cairo. He is tasked with the investigation of the murder of Aristide Leonides (Gino Picciano), a wealthy man. The job of the detective becomes difficult when he finds out that his former lover, and Charles’ granddaughter, Sophia de Haviland (Stefanie Martini), is also one of the suspects, along with other family members.

As he weaves through the line between professionalism and personal bias, he must get to the truth, which may come with terrifying consequences. As the detective uses his skills, the members of the family seemingly have their own agendas to take care of. The mystery movie, directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, like ‘Knives Out,’ is a combination of familial bonds, secrets, revelations, adrenaline-fueled confrontations, and the charm of a detective. The drama can be watched here.

1. The Thursday Murder Club (2025)

‘The Thursday Murder Club,’ directed by Chris Columbus, tells the intriguing story of a group of murder enthusiasts. Elizabeth Best (Helen Mirren), Ron Ritchie (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim Arif (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce Meadowcroft (Celia Imrie) form a club to investigate cold cases and entertain themselves in their phases of retirement. When they encounter a significant case, they have to move beyond their usual style and engage at a higher level to solve a murder. As the cops play a role in interfering with the club’s activities, the members must maintain discretion and trust their skills to come close to the truth.

As incidents from the past and present converge in their busy minds, reality seems deceptive. Based on the eponymous novel by Richard Osman, Netflix’s British mystery comedy film is a fascinating tale of crime and redemption. On the lines of ‘Knives Out,’ it blends deductions, clever twists, obsession, and secrets. The main characters in the narrative share Benoit Blanc’s enthusiasm for solving seemingly impossible cases. You can view the murder club in action on Netflix.

Read More: Who is the Killer in Knives Out?