The Wrath of Becky: Is Noble Men Based on a Real Terrorist Organization?

‘The Wrath of Becky,’ directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, is an action thriller film that proposes a gruesome clash between Becky, a ruthless teenager, and a terrorist organization. After escaping from the foster system, Becky, an orphan 16-year-old with a penchant for violent revenge, finds a home with an old woman, Elena. However, after a group of men decides to attack her in her house and steal her beloved dog and lifelong companion, Diego, Becky unearths her vicious side. On her journey to vengeance, Becky uncovers a terrorist organization populated with incels who call themselves the “Noble Men.”

The Noble Men present as the central antagonist within the narrative, significantly contributing to the primary source of conflict. Given the Noble Men’s political ideology and relevance to real life, viewers must be curious if they have a basis in real-life. If so, here is everything you need to know about the same.

Is Noble Men a Real Terrorist Organization?

No, Noble Men are not based on a real terrorist organization. However, the film’s writer/director duo, Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, took heavy inspiration from real-life organizations while crafting the storyline for Noble Men. Initially, Angel and Coote got the idea for Noble Men after J.D. Lifshitz, a producer, suggested the idea of incorporating incels and message board elements into the film.

From there started the construction of Noble Men as a sexist and racist group of white supremacists who have mobilized to the point of non-virtual harm. Although the Noble Men’s actions or members aren’t a direct presentation of any particular organization, they still reportedly harvest inspiration from groups like Proud Boys and Oath Takers.

In fact, filmmaker Coote even off-handedly described her film as a story about “A 16-year-old killing Proud Boys” in an interview with Borrowing Tape. Like the Noble Men, the Proud Boys are also known for infamously inciting political violence alongside their involvement in the attack on the capitol on January 6, 2021. As a consequence of the latter, several members of the organization were found guilty of seditious conspiracy sometime near the release of ‘The Wrath of Becky.’

As such, the Noble Men are sure to remind viewers of the Proud Boys and their neo-fascist movement. Still, it’s crucial to remember that while the former takes heavy inspiration from the latter, it is not a replication of the same. Therefore, the specific crimes or conspiracies that the Noble Men plan and commit are all fictional in nature.

Ultimately, the Noble Men are not based on a real-life terrorist organization but have firm roots in several far-right militant groups. The increased presence of such far-right organizations in the country’s political environment cements the fictional Noble Men’s sense of realism. Regardless, they’re fictitious ideas, representing a facet of reality within the film.

Read More: The Wrath of Becky Ending, Explained: Does Diego the Dog Die?