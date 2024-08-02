Zazie Beetz’s ‘They Will Kill You’ Starts Filming in Cape Town in September

Zazie Beetz will head to the Rainbow Nation in over a month for her next feature! The shooting of her upcoming horror film ‘They Will Kill You’ will start in Cape Town, South Africa. Kirill Sokolov is directing the movie based on a screenplay he wrote with Alex Litvak. Andy Muschietti and his sister, Barbara Muschietti, are producing the film under their newly established production company, Nocturna, in collaboration with Skydance Media.

Beetz will portray Asia, who answers a job listing for a housekeeper in a mysterious high-rise in New York City. Unaware of the building’s dark history, she soon finds herself amid a community that has witnessed multiple disappearances over the years. As she immerses herself in her new surroundings, she starts to unveil the ominous secrets hidden behind the building’s exterior, exposing the disturbing realities of the neighborhood.

‘They Will Kill You’ brings together some of the successful figures in the realm of R-rated box office. Beetz is widely known for portraying the Marvel Comics character Neena Thurman, also known as Domino, in the first two ‘Deadpool‘ films, both of which became the highest-grossing films in the category. She also starred in the DC psychological thriller ‘Joker,’ which surpassed the box office records set by the ‘Deadpool’ movies, as Sophie Dumond, a neighbor to Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. Additionally, the actress appeared alongside Brad Pitt as The Hornet in ‘Bullet Train.’ Her upcoming slate contains ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ and ‘The Dutchman.’

Sokolov has a proven record in helming dark comedy thrillers, having written and directed the Russian films ‘Why Don’t You Just Die!’ and ‘No Looking Back.’ The filmmaker has also showcased his talent as an editor, having polished the final cut of all his feature films and shorts himself. Litvak began his career as an associate producer on Richard Shepard’s black comedy ‘The Hunting Party’ in 2007. He has significant experience in writing for big-scale horror and thriller films, which include ‘Predators’ in the ‘Predator’ franchise. The screenwriter also penned the scripts for ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘Secret Society of Second Born Royals.’

Andy and Barbara Muschietti, despite last year’s box office disappointment ‘The Flash,’ are celebrated figures in horror cinema. Andy helmed and Barbara co-produced ‘It‘ and ‘It Chapter Two,’ with the former being the most financially successful horror film to date. The Muschietti siblings are also set to return to the superhero genre with the DC Universe’s upcoming ‘Batman’ movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold.’

South Africa, where three oceans converge, offers varied backdrops for filming movies and TV shows. Cape Town, the legislative capital, boasts a rich history and culture, with no shortage of urban landscapes and expansive grasslands. The city hosted the shooting of several of this year’s releases, such as ‘My Spy: The Eternal City‘ and ‘Boy Kills World.’ Moreover, within the horror genre, portions of ‘The Last House on the Left,’ ‘Escape Room,’ and the television adaptation of ‘Resident Evil‘ were also filmed in and around the region.

