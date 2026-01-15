3 Best Timothée Chalamet Movies on Netflix (January 2026)

Timothée Hal Chalamet began his acting career with the portrayal of Eric Foley in ‘Law & Order’ in 2009, before his appearance as Danny Vance in the film ‘Men, Women & Children’. His subsequent portrayal of Young Tom Cooper in ‘Interstellar’ was followed by his leading role as Elio Perlman in 2017’s ‘Call Me by Your Name.’ His career reached new heights with his performances as Kyle Scheible in ‘Lady Bird,’ Nic Sheff in ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and Theodore Laurence in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women.’

His depiction of Paul Atreides in 2021’s ‘Dune’ and 2024’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ established his position as one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. This was followed by his deeply moving portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biographical film ‘A Complete Unknown’ and his ambitious interpretation of Marty Mauser in ‘Marty Supreme.’ Known for his pursuit of greatness on screen, Timothée’s career is a unique blend of diverse roles. If you wish to explore Timothée Chalamet’s films on Netflix, this list will be of interest to you.

3. Bones and All (2022)

‘Bones and All’ tells the story of two unique youngsters who cross paths at an unexpected stage in their lives. Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the romantic horror film delves into the experiences of Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell), who drifts across the country to find her estranged mother. Being a social outcast, she lives life according to her own terms, often finding violence and blood in her path. During her journey, she meets an enigmatic and handsome stranger named Lee (Timothée Chalamet), who shares her passion for life and also empathizes with her affinity for violence.

As the two become lovers, their passions, egos, and doubts challenge them in unexpected ways, even as they come across dangerous individuals and situations. As their past wreaks havoc in their souls, they are forced to make difficult decisions for the survival of their love against overwhelming odds in rough places. Based on the novel ‘Bones & All’ by Camille DeAngelis, the engrossing story and its visceral moments can be watched here.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ deals with the efforts of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a doctoral candidate in astronomy, and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), an astronomy professor. When Kate discovers that a large comet is headed towards Earth, she realizes that it will potentially be catastrophic for the planet. However, as they approach the President of the US and other authorities for their help, they face ridicule and carelessness. The two astronomers go to the media to warn the public about this upcoming world-ending event, but find it challenging to convince them to take precautions.

As Kate befriends Yule (Timothée Chalamet) and his friends, she hopes that her last days on Earth could give her a sense of meaning. Randall desperately tries to save humanity, despite the authorities focusing on their own economic goals instead. The comedy-drama movie is a poignant commentary on capitalism, politics, resource management, and the fragility of human civilization. It is available on Netflix.

1. The King (2019)

In Netflix’s ‘The King,’ Prince Hal (Timothée Chalamet) shows no interest in assuming royal duties. He spends his life away from politics, living with the masses. Hal’s sense of freedom is affected by the passing of his father, King Henry IV (Ben Mendelsohn) of England. Despite his reluctance, Hal realizes that he has no other choice but to accept the throne and assume the regnal title King Henry V. With his youth and inexperience acting as hurdles in the pursuit of his new responsibilities, Henry V faces political and military challenges from several fronts. As he faces a particularly significant military threat from the French leader Louis (Robert Pattinson), Duke of Guyenne, Henry V must cast aside his fears and rise to the occasion.

In this process, he also explores a complex student-mentor connection with a knight named John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), who is his only real advisor. The historical drama film directed by David Michôd is a cinematic portrayal of greatness, survival, legacy, and war in all their complexities. Based on multiple Henriad plays from William Shakespeare, the movie is streaming here.

