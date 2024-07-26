Tires Season 2 Starts Filming in West Chester in October

Pennsylvania will soon be bustling with auto repairs! The filming of the second season of Netflix’s comedy series ‘Tires‘ will commence in West Chester on October 7 and last until December 13. Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben, who created the show, continue to write the episodes, with McKeever also attached as the director. The sitcom was well-received by fans for its blend of workplace comedy and family drama.

‘Tires’ begins with Will struggling to turn his father’s auto-repair shop around while facing nonstop physical and psychological torments from his cousin and co-worker Shane, who grows into a more sensible and reliable person over the six episodes. The first installment’s ending depicts a turning point in Will’s career, as his seemingly intimidating father, John, unexpectedly approves his business decisions.

The reconciliation between Will and John sets the stage for further developments in the upcoming season, where we can expect more of the latter in the garage. Shane’s change of heart, which is made evident by his support for Will’s discount initiative and his speech that convinces John, also intrigues us to find out what’s ahead for the character. The developing relationships between its leading rivals will likely be at the heart of the new season.

Gerben and Gillis will return as cousins Will and Shane. They are best known for writing and starring in the sketch comedy show ‘Gilly and Keeves.’ Gillis also appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in Pete Davidson’s satirical show ‘Bupkis.’ In addition to scripted shows, both comedians have done numerous individual stand-up specials.

Supporting cast members Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias may return as Cal, Kilah, and Dave, respectively. O’Connor and Fox have been collaborating with Gerben and Gillis since ‘Gilly and Keeves,’ while Halkias, also a stand-up comedian, has appeared in various roles in films and television shows, including as Gill Waters in ‘Call Girl of Cthulhu’ and one of the party guests in ‘Pause with Sam Jay.’

Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Tires’ for a second season in May, shortly before the series premiered. In addition to serving as the main setting of the series, West Chester, Pennsylvania, hosted the filming of the inaugural season. Over the years, the city has been a popular entertainment production hub for a wide variety of projects, including ‘Viva la Bam,’ ‘Jackass,’ and the Owen Wilson-Jennifer Aniston rom-com ‘Marley & Me.’ Pennsylvania became a popular location due to iconic shows like ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Mindhunter,’ and ‘The Office.’

