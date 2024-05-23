Tires: 10 Similar Shows That Deserve Your Attention

‘Tires‘ is a Netflix comedy show that centers on the misadventures of Will, the nervous and unqualified heir to his father’s auto repair chain, as he strives to save the business from failure. His efforts are constantly thwarted by his cousin and now-employee, Shane, who delights in tormenting him. Created by John McKeever, Steve Gerben, and Shane Gillis, the show stars Shane Gillis as the troublesome cousin, Steve Gerben as the beleaguered Will, and Chris O’Connor, among others. The series explores Will’s comedic struggles to revive the business amidst familial antics and workplace chaos. If you are hungry for more narratives based around the comedic chaos of workplace dynamics, explore these 10 shows like ‘Tires.’

10. Abbott Elementary (2021-)

‘Abbott Elementary‘ is a mockumentary-style comedy series created by Quinta Brunson, starring Brunson herself alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The show follows a group of dedicated teachers working at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, battling systemic challenges to provide the best education for their students. Similar to ‘Tires,’ where Will and his cousin Shane strive to save their father’s auto repair chain, the characters in ‘Abbott Elementary’ fight against the odds for a failing cause out of sheer passion for their work. Both series highlight the comedic yet heartfelt struggles of workers deeply committed to their respective vocations.

9. Taxi (1978-1983)

‘Taxi’ and ‘Tires’ share several similarities in their portrayal of workplace dynamics and the dedication of their characters to their professions. While ‘Tires’ focuses on an auto repair shop, ‘Taxi’ revolves around a New York City taxi company, both settings serving as backdrops for the comedic interactions and struggles of their employees. ‘Taxi’ is a classic sitcom created by James L. Brooks, Stan Daniels, and David Davis. The ensemble cast includes some big names like Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Andy Kaufman, Christopher Lloyd, and Carol Kane. Set in a New York City taxi company, the show revolves around the quirky interactions and comedic escapades of the drivers and their dispatchers.

8. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

‘30 Rock‘ is an acclaimed comedy series created by Tina Fey, starring Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer. The show follows Liz Lemon (Fey), the head writer of a live sketch comedy show, as she navigates the eccentricities of her cast and the demands of her brash network executive, Jack Donaghy (Baldwin). Similar to ‘Tires,’ where novice Will struggles to save his father’s auto shop with the interference of his cousin Shane, the dynamic between Liz’s innocence and Jack Donaghy’s wisdom is echoed. Both series highlight the comedic challenges of managing a business while dealing with edgy colleagues and personal dynamics.

7. Animal Control (2023-)

‘Animal Control‘ is a sitcom created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. It centers on a group of animal control workers whose straightforward job dealing with animals is complicated by the complexities of human behavior. The team is led by Frank (Joel McHale), an opinionated and eccentric officer with an impressive intellect despite not having attended college. Once a cop who was fired for attempting to expose departmental corruption, Frank is now a cynical figure with an uncanny ability to understand animals. This dynamic mirrors ‘Tires,’ where the novice Will and his cousin Shane tackle the challenges of running an auto shop, highlighting the comedic and heartfelt struggles of passionate professionals.

6. The Ranch (2016-2020)

‘The Ranch,’ created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, boasts a star-studded cast including Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger, and Elisha Cuthbert. The series revolves around Colt Bennett (Kutcher), a former semi-pro football player who returns to his family’s Colorado ranch to help manage it alongside his stern father, Beau (Elliott), and his brother Rooster (Danny Masterson). What ties ‘The Ranch’ to ‘Tires’ is their exploration of family dynamics amidst the backdrop of a struggling family business. Both shows look into the layers of familial relationships, the challenges of running a family enterprise, and the resilience required to stay relevant through tough times, all while infusing humor into their narratives.

5. Blockbuster (2022)

‘Blockbuster‘ is a whimsical series that dives into the world of a struggling independent video rental store. Created by Vanessa Ramos, the show features an eclectic cast of characters who are passionate about preserving the magic of physical media in the digital age. Led by the determined but often clueless manager Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), the employees band together to keep their beloved store afloat amidst fierce competition from online streaming services. ‘Blockbuster’ immerses viewers into the world of a struggling independent video rental store, mirroring the challenges faced by the characters in ‘Tires’ as they strive to save their family-owned auto repair shop.

4. Corporate (2018-2020)

‘Corporate‘ shares similarities with ‘Tires’ in its exploration of the challenges faced by employees in a corporate environment. Created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman, the show offers a satirical take on office culture, highlighting the absurdities and monotony of modern corporate life. The series follows Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman), two junior executives at a soulless multinational corporation, as they tread cautiously around office politics, absurd bureaucracy, and soul-crushing monotony. Much like ‘Tires,’ where characters struggle to save a failing auto repair shop, ‘Corporate’ delves into the humor and despair of working in a high-pressure, dehumanizing environment.

3. Superstore (2015-2021)

‘Superstore’ resonates with ‘Tires’ through its portrayal of everyday struggles within a workplace setting. Created by Justin Spitzer, the show captures the essence of life in a big-box retail store, where employees navigate the chaos and camaraderie of the shop floor. The series boasts a diverse ensemble cast, including America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, and Mark McKinney, who breathe life into their characters’ quirks and quirks. Akin to ‘Tires,’ the employees of ‘Superstore’ face similar challenges as they manage the ups and downs of retail while forming unlikely bonds amidst the fluorescent-lit aisles.

2. The Crew (2021)

In ‘The Crew,’ parallels to ‘Tires’ emerge as both series tap into the complications of teamwork within a unique workplace environment. Created by Jeff Lowell, this NASCAR-themed sitcom brings viewers into the fast-paced world of a racing team led by the no-nonsense crew chief Kevin (Kevin James). As the crew navigates the challenges of the racing circuit, they encounter obstacles akin to those faced by the characters in “Tires” as they strive to save their family-run auto shop. With its blend of high-octane action and hilarity, ‘The Crew’ offers a fresh perspective on the bonds forged through shared passion and forced teamwork.

1. American Auto (2021-2023)

For fans of ‘Tires,’ ‘American Auto‘ offers an encapsulating journey into the world of the automotive industry with a unique blend of humor and insight. Created by Justin Spitzer, known for his work on ‘The Office,’ the series revolves around the dysfunctional dynamics of a Detroit-based car company struggling to deal with the challenges of modernization. Led by the ambitious but clueless executive Crowley (Harriet Dyer), the diverse ensemble cast, including Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, and Humphrey Ker, brings to life the eccentricity and complications of their characters. Brimming with witty writing and sharp satire, ‘American Auto’ delivers an engaging exploration of workplace dynamics and the ever-evolving automotive landscape, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts of ‘Tires’ seeking a fresh perspective on the industry.

