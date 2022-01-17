Too Hot to Handle Season 1: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is an exciting dating reality show that revolves around a group of ten single adults who are tasked with living in a villa for four weeks. The singles, who all have a history of numerous short flings, go through various challenges and workshops over the course of the show but aren’t allowed to engage in any form of kissing or sexual activities.

With the prize pool getting reduced every time a rule gets broken, abstinence is the only door that stands between the contestants and success. Naturally, as with most dating reality shows, fans are anxious to know which of the pairs formed during the show are still together. Well, let’s take a look at the season 1 couples, shall we?

Are Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Still Together?

Unfortunately, Francesca and Harry aren’t together at present. Over the course of season 1, Francesca and Harry laid the foundations for an incredible relationship, making fans wonder if they were meant to last the test of time. After filming wrapped up, Harry visited Francesca’s hometown Vancouver before the couple decided to visit Queensland together. Nevertheless, rumors about a split soon began doing the rounds as even while being very active on social media, they began featuring less and less on each other’s accounts. Surprisingly, although the couple had split back then, they couldn’t stay without each other for long and thus, decided to reconnect.

The reunion episode was a joy to watch as not only Francesca and Harry got together, but the latter also proposed with a ring pop. For a while, everything seemed perfect as the couple was very much in love and even kept fans updated about their relationship on social media. Nonetheless, it was ultimately not to be, as, in June 2020, Francesca announced that they had broken up for good. Subsequently, in mid-2021, fans began looking forward to a patch-up as the two even posted pictures together.

However, on June 2, 2021, Francesca finally decided to speak up once and for all before explaining how Harry’s “disrespect” for her ruined their chances even though they were about to get back together. Incidentally, Harry is currently dating Instagram Influencer and model Sveta Bilyalova, while Francesca, who has been linked to people like Jef Holm and Jesse Sullivan, now appears to be single and is focusing her energy on furthering her career.

Are Rhonda Paul & Sharron Townsend Still Together?

Rhonda and Sharron made quite a fan-favorite couple while on the show, leading to speculations about them lasting. Although the two managed to make their relationship work post-filming, the distance between them threatened their connection. Moreover, Sharron got involved in family issues, and the couple could not even meet up because of Covid-19 restrictions. Unfortunately, both Sharron and Rhonda found it challenging to maintain a long-distance relationship and, by April 2020, confirmed that they had broken up.

Still, even after the split, Sharron and Rhonda remained on amicable terms and valued the times they spent together. Sharron even hinted at his willingness to get back and hoped they would get a second chance. However, Rhonda didn’t seem keen on that idea and even mentioned that she had rekindled a relationship with someone special. Although it is unclear if the pair still keep in touch, both Rhonda and Sharron are currently enjoying life and seem to be single.

Are Lydia Clyma & David Birtwistle Still Together?

Although Lydia entered the villa later than most others, she wasted no time in getting comfortable with David, and the two seemed to be heading towards a beautiful relationship. However, even though the signals were ever-present, sources claim that Lydia and David never got into an official relationship while on the show. Even after the cameras stopped rolling, the two did not want to complicate things, and thus decided to remain just friends.

Besides, shortly after filming, there was speculation about Lydia dating Bryce Hirschberg, which was never confirmed by either. On the other hand, David, too, claimed he was seeing someone but preferred to keep her identity under wraps. Still, it seems like neither of those relationships worked out as both Lydia and David appear to be single as of now. Besides, the lack of a romantic partner is very apparent from their social media posts. Still, with both now living life on their own terms and enjoying it to the fullest, we hope they remain happy for the days to come.

Are Nicole O’Brien & Bryce Hirschberg Still Together?

Viewers were quite surprised when Bryce and Nicole announced their relationship as neither seemed interested in the other during their time on the show. However, shortly after filming ended, the two found common footing and decided to give love a chance. Unfortunately, with Nicole traveling between London and Ireland and Bryce living in California, the only way to move forward was through a long-distance relationship, which proved difficult.

That, coupled with the covid-19 restrictions, proved to be the final nail in the coffin as the couple split up in May 2020. Following his breakup with Nicole, Bryce was linked with several uncorroborated relationships and was even rumored to be seeing Lydia Clyma. However, that speculation has never been confirmed. At present, both Bryce and Nicole appear pretty happy, although they are seemingly single and prefer to live life their own way.

