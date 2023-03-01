Perfect Match: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

The recently released Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match‘ is a show meant for reality TV fans. Featuring some of our favorite television personalities as they try to find luck in the department of romance. The ever-changing tides of the show provide viewers with the perfect blend of drama and entertainment, with each participant hoping to find their love match. Needless to say, the show has a large number of admirers who are quite eager to know what the show’s cast is up to these days. If you are wondering about the same thing, worry not because we have your back!

Where Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel Now?

As the show’s winning couple, Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel‘s fame has skyrocketed a lot. However, it does not seem like the two are dating each other anymore. In June 2022, the ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ participant seemingly started dating Harry Jowsey(‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 1). The couple apparently broke up in the fall of the same year but seem to have gotten back together in early 2023. In fact, Georgia and Harry were seen vacationing in Hawaii in February of this year.

While the relationship between Georgia and Dom did not pan out, they do seem to be on amicable terms. Presently, Dom seems focused on building up his career and has gained much love from the public due to his television performance. ‘The Mole‘ star is part of the band called DØNTCALL and has more than 800 thousand followers on TikTok. Georgia also has quite a huge fanbase and recently celebrated having 1 million Instagram followers.

Where Are Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso Now?

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso may not have won the Netflix series, but one can argue that their engagement was a reward of its own. The couple’s history prior to the show was seemingly full of ups and downs, with the ‘Sexy Beasts‘ star doubting her partner’s intentions until the very end before Joey went down on one knee. “I think there was probably a week left of filming when I was like, I think I’m gonna ask this girl to marry me. Then once that thought was in my head, I’m like, I’m gonna ask this girl to marry me,” Joey told Variety. “This is happening. This is what my heart was telling me and I really wanted to follow that and see where that leads me.”

As for writing, Kariselle and Joey have not shared if they are still engaged though we highly believe that they are still with each other. Presently, Jeoy is apparently looking forward to having his film released within the next few months. Additionally, ‘The Circle‘ season 1 winner is hoping to explore more fields like hosting and producing. Meanwhile, Kariselle is working on furthering herself as a vocalist and has many songs available on Spotify for fans to listen to.

Where Are Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen Now?

Given the rollercoaster ride that Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen went through as a couple, fans across the world have been heavily invested in their story. As of writing, the couple has not officially given an update regarding the status of their relationship. However, the fact that they are not following each other on Instagram may not be good news for those hoping for them to be together. Chloe(‘Too Hot to Handle‘ season 1/’The Circle’ season 2) seems to be thriving in her life as a model and entertainment star and has posed for many photoshoots.

Chloe’s recent trip to Disneyland has also made many people speculate about whether or not she may be in the company of a special someone. Meanwhile, Shayne has thanked the fans for their continued support and continues to work as a realtor for RNP Group Real Estate. Based in Chicago, Illinois, the ‘Love is Blind‘ season 2 cast member seems to have formed a good friendship with Dom Gabriel.

Where Are Izzy Fairthorne and Bartise Bowden Now?

Having been together for just s couple of days before the show’s final episode, Izzy Fairthorne(‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 3) and Bartise Bowden(‘Love is Blind’ season 3)’s relationship status remains a subject of speculation. While the couple does follow each other on Instagram, we do not think that they are still together. Our belief stems from the fact that the star-studded dating show was produced in March 2022.

However, Bartise has also been seen in ‘Love is Blind’ season 3’s ‘After the Altar’ episodes, which were filmed in the fall of 2022. During this duration, it did not seem like Bartise was in a relationship, so it is possible that he and Izzy broke up. Presently, the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star works as a Personal Trainer for HIFitness, while Bartise is a Senior Analyst for VMG Health. The former lives in Cheltenham, England, and the latter is based in Dallas, Texas.

Where Are Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth Now?

Due to the limited amount of time that Lauren “LC” Chamblin(‘Love is Blind’ season 1) and Nick Uhlenhuth(‘The Circle’ season 3) were with each other in the show, viewers have been quite curious if this couple actually made it into the real world. While the duo is still on amicable terms, it does not seem like they are together, though they are yet to have any news regarding the same.

It has been speculated that Nick has grown closer to ‘Bachelorette’ star Katie Thurston, though even that had not been confirmed as of writing. Based in Austin, Texas, ‘The Circle’ contestant works as Senior Product Manager for Shoot 360. Meanwhile, LC is living in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a proud Voiceover Actor.

Where is Francesca Farago Now?

Despite the numerous romantic prospects that Francesca Farago had in the Netflix dating series, she seems to have found love in the real world. Presently, the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star is dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok sensation, and seem to be looking forward to what life brings next. The reality TV star has recently shared that she was not that happy with the show’s rules as she was not aware that she would have to share a room with other men. Thanks to her various entertainment ventures, Francesca seems to have gained even more fame. She presently has around 5.9 million Instagram followers and a TikTok fanbase that is 3.5 million strong. She also has a swimwear brand called Farago The Label, which prides itself in its ethical, sustainable, and biodegradable practices.

Where is Damian Powers Now?

While Damian Powers‘ attempt to woo Francesca did not pan out, he seems to have moved on happily. Many have linked the reality TV star to fitness coach Maddie Gray though it is unclear if the rumors are indeed true. Presently based in Atlanta, Georgia, Damian seems to have embraced the life of being an influencer and is also known for sharing videos via Cameo. With just over 847 thousand Instagram followers, the ‘Love is Blind’ star has many people rooting for him.

Where is Ines Tazi Now?

Having built on her fame through her appearance in ‘The Circle France,’ Ines Tazi has become the beloved of the public, who were disheartened that she had not found a match on the show. The reality TV star has since not revealed if she has started dating anyone. Ines seems to have recently started a new life and is looking forward to exploring what life brings her next. Based in Los Angeles, California, Ines works as a model and often partakes in photoshoots.

Where is Mitchell Eason Now?

‘The Circle’ season 2 star Mitchell Eason’s time with Chloe Veitch came to an end in the Netflix reality show, and the star seems to be enjoying the single life since then. A man of faith, the reality TV star keeps God close to his heart and is often known for sharing motivational posts. Since December 2019, he has been working as a Salesperson for Prudential Insurance. As of writing, Mitchell lives in Los Angeles, California, and also takes up modeling projects.

Where is Savannah Palacio Now?

Despite her brief participation in the Netflix show, Savannah Palacio stole the series with her personality and wit. Her on-screen rivalry with Francesca seems to have continued, and ‘The Circle’ season 2 star has not shied away from expressing her thoughts about the show’s events. Affiliated with Whalar and A3 Artists Agency, Savannah also has a YouTube channel with more than 27 thousand subscribers. From what we can tell, she is single and enjoying life to the fullest.

Where is Abbey Humphreys Now?

Despite her on-screen bad luck in the department of romance, Abbey Humphreys(‘Twentysomethings: Austin‘) seems to have embraced her life. She has also shared some of her thoughts regarding her recent Netflix appearance with her fans, who have been eager to learn what they can about the reality TV star. The travel enthusiast took a trip to the Netherlands last year and is always happy to share her travel photographs.

Where is Chase DeMoor Now?

Known for his participation in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 2, Chase DeMoor’s presence in ‘Perfect Match’ was enough to invoke a variety of feelings in the hearts of the viewers. No matter the opinion, it is undeniable that he helped the show become even more entertaining. The professional football player seems to be single as of writing and is focused on his career as a content creator. He is also known for his boxing skills and is affiliated with Unruly Agency.

Where is William “Will” Richardson Now?

‘The Mole’ winner William “Will” Richardson does not seem to be dating anyone as of writing. The reality TV star’s presence in the show complicated matters, given his past with Dom Gabriel. However, his fans were surely happy to see more of Will on television and have shaped him with compliments. Presently, he works as a model and influencer and is known for his good looks and eye-catching physique.

Where is Diamond Jack Now?

Former NBA dancer Diamond Jack delighted fellow cast members and viewers at home with her presence in the Netflix series. The ‘Love is Blind’ season 1 star now works alongside Charge Up Campaign and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is evident to see how much care Diamond has for others, and she can often be seen encouraging people through her social media. She is also quite close to her mother, whom she adores very much.

Where is Anne-Sophie Petit Now?

‘Selling Tampa‘ star Anne-Sophie Petit, or Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, may have been a part of ‘Perfect Match’ for a brief period, but her impact on the show was just as profound as anyone else. As of writing, it does not seem like the reality TV celebrity is in a relationship though fans are hopeful that she will soon find her match. Anne-Sophie continues to work with Allure Realty LLC as a Licensed Real Estate Professional and is always happy to share her accomplishments with her admirers through Instagram and LinkedIn.

Where is Colony Reeves Now?

Colony Reeves‘ presence in the Netflix dating show quickly reminded the fans just why they love the career-driven and charismatic reality TV star. Thanks to her time on ‘selling Tampa,’ Colony is no stranger to fame and is always happy to share her accomplishments with her followers. she continues to work as a Licensed Real Estate Agent for Allure Realty LLC and is always happy to spend time with friends, including her co-workers like Anne-Sophie Petit.

Where is Zay Wilson Now?

Based in the City of Angels, Zay Wilson was certainly disappointed to not have found a match in the Netflix show and that he had to leave the show after such a short amount of time. As for writing, it does not seem like Zay has a partner, though we are sure that ‘The Ultimatum‘ season 1 cast member is hopeful regarding the same. Working as a model, Zay has over 395 thousand Instagram followers and is affiliated with Elevate Agency. When not working, he can be seen spending time with friends or destressing on the basketball court.

Where is Calvin Kiing Crooks Now?

Calvin Kiing Crooks may have been a part of ‘Perfect Match’ for just a few hours, but his fans were certainly happy to see him on television. Nevertheless, things seem to have worked out well for ‘The Circle’ season 3 star might be in a relationship with Brooke Berry. Presently based in Manchester, England, Calvin seems to be on good terms with many reality TV stars and even shared pictures with Sam Carmona, winner of ‘The Circle’ season 5.

