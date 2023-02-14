Are Kariselle and Joey From Perfect Match Still Together?

While it is always fun to see new couples being formed on reality TV shows, it is also satisfying to see old pairs trying to give their love another shot. The journey of Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso during their time on Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ was no different. Through the dating series, the public not only got to know the details of their history together but also saw them trying to give their connection another chance. Naturally, people are eager to know if the two are still in a relationship, and we are here to answer the same!

Kariselle and Joey’s Journey Together

When Joey Sasso saw just who the female cast members were in the initial phase of ‘Perfect Match’ season 1, he was thrown for a loop. He revealed that he had been intimate with both Francesca Farago and Kariselle Snow. While his connection with the former seemed to have fizzled out, ‘The Circle‘ season 1 winner gravitated towards Kariselle, explaining that their history was quite complicated and long.

The first interaction between the two reality stars occurred after Joey was revealed to be a part of ‘The Circle.’ Apparently, Kariselle messaged him on Instagram, and Joey wasted no time in complimenting her beauty and setting up a meeting between them. Soon, the ‘Sexy Beasts‘ star traveled to Los Angeles, California, and had an amazing night with Joey. While on the show, she shared how Joey had professed his love for her and stated that he would marry her one day. However, the two ended up not talking for several months after that.

Despite the seemingly initial reluctance from Joey’s side to be committed, Kariselle decided to give him a second chance. However, their second attempt at a relationship apparently also crashed and burned. While not ecstatic about Jeoy’s presence in the Netflix series, Kariselle ended up spending much time with him as he stated that surely their presence on the show was a sign of fate. Ultimately, Kariselle and Joey decided to match up for the first night.

The happy spirits that Kariselle and Joey were in soon vanished during the first compatibility task. During the challenge, the latter revealed that he was apparently still not over his ex, from whom he had broken up about four years ago. This infuriated Kariselle as she did not understand why Joey would promise her a relationship if he had not let go of the past. Needless to say, when she was set up on a date with Chase DeMoor, she was more than happy to see how things would shape up.

Kariselle’s date with Chase indeed went well, and they walked into the house hand in hand. While upset by the development, Joey did not intrude much on the two though he did see them kissing. This led to an argument between Joey and Kariselle as the latter could not help but wonder why her partner claimed to be okay to see her with someone. Despite the fight, Kariselle still ended up staying with Joey for the night. The bond between Kariselle and Joey remained a bit frosty, but they soon started making positive strides. The fact that they had both rated each a complete 10 during the kissing challenge certainly helped bolster their connection.

Are Kariselle and Joey Still Together?

As of writing, Kariselle and Joey have not made any official announcements regarding their relationship. Their strong bond throughout the show does indicate that the two might still be together. However, it should be noted that, presently, they are not following each other on Instagram. That being said, we do feel that an intense and affectionate connection like theirs has probably remained intact even after the show. Plus, we should mention that apart from their romantic status, both reality TV stars seem to be thriving in their personal and professional lives at the moment.

Read More: Are Francesca and Dom Still Together?