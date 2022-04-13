The Ultimatum Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Coming from the producers behind ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ is a reality dating series that can only be described as equal parts chaotic and intriguing. After all, it revolves around those couples who are on the verge of promising forever because while one half of them is ready to commit, the other isn’t quite sure, resulting in the issuing of an ultimatum. The Netflix production thus allows them to explore their options before having them make a final decision — so now, if you wish to learn where the original couples stand today, here’s what we know.

Alexis and Hunter – Together

Knowing that she wanted a ring on her finger, whereas her partner hoped to just live together first, Alexis Maloney handed Hunter Parr the ultimatum after around two years of dating. However, following a week of getting to know other people, he announced the experiment had helped him realize who truly matters, and that’s only his long-term girlfriend. He actually got down on one knee right there and then, which is why we’re glad to report that the duo plan to walk down the aisle on June 18, 2022. We should also mention the shop creator has since relocated to Los Angeles, but it’s unclear if her PSA specialist fiancé moved with her.

Nate and Lauren – Together

Like Alexis and Hunter, even Nathan Ruggles and Lauren Pounds got engaged at the rematching stage, yet it is wildly believed that it stemmed from fear and was for all the wrong reasons. That’s not only because they hadn’t overcome their children dilemma – he wanted a family, whereas she admitted she didn’t – but also because he proposed just after Colby picked her as his choice. Having said that, though, the office manager and the Co-Founder & COO of Derive Development/the Business Development Vice President at Urbanist are still going strong, with plans to get married later this year. Plus, they have since decided to have one kid in the future.

Rae and Zay – Separated

After 2½ years of dating, Rae Williams asserted she wanted to start building the life she’d planned with Zay Wilson, but he believed neither was ready to take things further. Therefore, once they stepped into ‘The Ultimatum,’ they immersed themselves in its concept and began connecting with Jake Cunningham and Shanique Imari, respectively. These bonds actually affected their relationship more than they ever expected, meaning that a fight towards the end resulted in them parting ways. The Austin-based HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) graduate and the model later tried to reconcile, yet it didn’t work out.

April and Jake – Separated

April Marie was the one who gave the ultimatum to her boyfriend of over two years, Jake Cunningham, dragging him into the Netflix original, but it backfired as he soon found a spark with Rae. In fact, he ultimately chose to leave the series with the latter through a proposal for them to travel together, only to never follow through with it owing to worries about being disrespectful towards their initial partners with the whole situation. They hence seemingly fizzled out, and the former Marine Corps officer/public figure is now single. On the other hand, April currently looks to be in a committed relationship with broker/entrepreneur Cody B. Cooper.

Shanique and Randall – Together

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship as well as on the reality series, especially with their trial marriages to Zay Wilson and Madlyn Ballatori. Nevertheless, things took a drastic turn when he decided to follow his heart instead of his mind and proposed during the finale, making them both as ecstatic as they could be. They did break up for around six months once filming came to a close due to their persisting issues, but it seems like they have since gotten back together (not engaged) and are simply excited about what the future holds for their love right now.

Madlyn and Colby – Together

With their constant back and forth, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger were undeniably the most turbulent couple in season 1. However, despite their several arguments over him “outsourcing” a connection to make the entire process “real for her,” she said yes when he proposed on ultimatum day. As if that wasn’t enough, because the entrepreneur/sales and marketing specialist was sure about what he wanted, he then brought up the idea of tying the knot at that very moment, which the IT project manager happily agreed to. Therefore, today, the couple is not only living in blissful matrimony in Austin, Texas, but they’re also expecting a baby girl together.

