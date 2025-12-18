Noomi Rapace’s ‘Traction’ Begins Filming in Spain in February 2026

Noomi Rapace will soon head to Spain for her next feature. The filming of the action thriller movie ‘Traction’ will take place there, starting in February 2026. Luke Evans will also join her. Lorraine Darrow will direct, based on a script she wrote.

The story is set in war-torn Chechnya, in the final throes of the Second Chechen war, in the autumn of 2000, to be specific. It follows Kate (Rapace), a former US soldier leading a humanitarian mission. She sets off from the Ingushetia border into Chechnya. Alongside her is Magomed, her trusted Chechen friend and colleague. Unbeknownst to both, a young rebel, Larissa, is stowed away amongst their cargo with a mysterious package. Later, they are further forced to take on a cynical American war photographer (Evans), a schoolteacher, and her injured student. Faced with roadblocks, the group must cross the Caucasus Mountains, risking the dual threats of Russian soldiers and embittered guerrilla fighters. Their journey quickly takes a dramatic and nightmarish turn, pushing them to their limits, emotionally and physically.

Noomi Rapace, of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Prometheus’ fame, was lately seen as Jo Ericsson in Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series ‘Constellation.’ Her other recent performances include Agent Vos in the action thriller movie ‘Assassin Club,’ Elizabeth in the Canal+ Western show ‘Django,’ Caroline Edh in the Netflix action thriller ‘Black Crab,’ and Bosilka in the horror movie ‘You Won’t Be Alone.’ We will next see her play Mother Teresa in Teona Strugar Mitevska’s drama film ‘Mother.’

Luke Evans did a handful of low-budget action flicks in the last two years, including ‘Worldbreaker,’ ‘Weekend in Taipei,’ and ‘5lbs of Pressure.’ As far as shows are concerned, he played Alex ‘Bambi’ Chesborough in the Apple TV+ action thriller drama ‘Echo 3’ and Hogwood in the BBC’s ‘The Way.’ His upcoming projects include the Prime Video crime series ‘Criminal’ and the ITV thriller series ‘The Party,’ based on a novel by Elizabeth Day, the host of the hit podcast ‘How to Fail.’

Action movies shot in Spain include ‘The Covenant,’ ‘Den of Thieves: Pantera,’ ‘Uncharted,’ and ‘Fast X.’

