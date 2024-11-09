Hallmark’s Trivia at St. Nick’s: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Helmed by Marlo Hunter, ‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ is a Hallmark holiday romance about two diametrically opposite university faculty members teaming up for a long-awaited trivia tournament and finding more answers together than they thought possible. The movie revolves around an elite Vermont university during winter break, where the faculty and staff eagerly look forward to the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament. Celeste, a competitive and uptight astronomy professor, is left without a partner when her colleague drops out at the last minute for an international lecture tour.

To her dismay, Celeste is forced to partner with Max, an easy-going football faculty member who seems to be more brawn than brains. However, as the competition approaches, Celeste finds herself being swept away by Max’s enthusiasm and begins to open up to the surprise romance Christmas has in store for her. The cheerful and heartwarming film stands out with a unique and picturesque visual gallery of a snow-covered college campus, cozy cafes, and the quaint streets of Vermont.

Where Was Trivia at St. Nick’s Filmed?

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ was filmed in New London, Mystic, and Groton, Connecticut, and uses footage of establishing shots of Vermont and other locations to complete its wintry aesthetic. Under the tentative title ‘Trivially True Christmas,’ principal photography for the movie began in early June 2024 and was wrapped in a month by the first week of July. Part of the filming was carried out at an actual university, which was on summer break during the filming period, and many of the extras seen in the film were students who had remained on campus. Funnily enough, their only complaint seemed to be one that resonates with most Hallmark cast members when it comes to shooting Christmas movies: wearing winter garments in the summertime.

New London, Connecticut

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ was primarily filmed in the city of New London in Connecticut. The production team set up shop at the Connecticut College located at 270 Mohegan Avenue Parkway. Producer Andrew Gernhard revealed that he and his team worked with a short deadline and were tasked with completing principal photography by July 4, 2024. They coordinated with the Connecticut Film Office and found locations in and around New London that met their requirements, and chief among them was the Connecticut College.

“The script called for not a Harvard, not a state school, but a nice, established older school… and I heard in passing that people consider Connecticut College a mini Ivy school, from the look of it. It literally fit the script perfectly,” said Gernhard in an interview given to Connecticut College. The college was finalized as a filming location within a week, and the crew set up shop in one of the dorms, which became their ad-hoc production office. The movie was shot throughout the picturesque campus, making use of most of their buildings. The Science Center helped depict the observatory where Celeste and Max share a romantic moment. Other locations include the Fanning Hall, Shain Library, the Arboretum, a log cabin at the campus periphery by the woods, and its verdant area.

Mystic, Connecticut

Located east of New London, across the Thames River, Mystic offered vendors that the production team was familiar with, helping create the small-town atmosphere seen in the film as the protagonists head out of the university. The Blue Horse Children’s Shop at 1 West Main Street served as a vibrant filming site, which can be seen as they enter a shop during their outing. Outside of work, the cast seemed to be enchanted by the scenic town. “I’ve been filming in Mystic, Connecticut, for the last two weeks,” wrote Tammin Sursok on Instagram. “I was not prepared for how cute this town is, it wasn’t really on my radar, but it is now one of my favorite small towns.”

Trivia at St. Nick’s Cast

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ is led by Tammin Sursok, who essays the character of Celeste, and Brant Daugherty, who steps into the role of Max. The two have also worked together in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ with Sursok as Jenna Marshall and Daugherty as Noel Kahn. Hailing from South Africa, Sursok can be seen in ‘Neighbours’ as Montana Marcel, ‘Blood, Sweat and Cheer’ as Renee, and ‘Mommy’s Stolen Memories’ as Mallory. Daugherty has garnered popularity with his performance as Brian in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Sawyer in ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ and Lifetime’s ‘Army Wives’ as Patrick Clarke.

Supporting cast members include Brian McCarthy as Nick, Ashley Weismantel as Ginger, Ricardo Alzate as Gedeon, Zornosa as Ruby, Stephanie Miller as Teacher, and Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone as Bekah. Other cast includes Amelie McKendry as Trivia Player, Devin McCarthy as College Student, Benjamin Mogel as Roadside Mechanic, Kara Toni as Bar Patron, Violet Bernice Gernhard as Coffee Shop Customer, Charles “Buddy” Buder as Award Presenter, Dennis Daniel as Bartender, and Vasilah Ellison as Bar Patron.

