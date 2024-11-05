Hallmark’s Five Gold Rings: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Steven R. Monroe, ‘Five Gold Rings’ narrates the story of an adventurous woman going on one final quest given by her late grandmother, seeking to return gold rings to their rightful owners before Christmas. Audrey Moss is a visual artist who leaves behind her hectic life in Manhattan to visit her quiet hometown of Cold Spring, Minnesota, following her beloved grandmother’s passing. As she begins helping her mother wind down their family antique store, Audrey finds five pieces of jewelry with a note left by her grandmother, asking her to return them to their owners as she liked to do.

To locate said owners, Audrey dons her sleuthing hat and enlists the help of a private investigator and childhood friend, Finn. The two search through the quaint town and its neighborhoods, unexpectedly finding a spark of romance between them. The Hallmark Mystery movie creates a refreshing small-town backdrop for its delightful adventure, with glimmering streets and cozy abodes accentuating the theme of rediscovery and the charm of Christmas.

Where Was Five Gold Rings Filmed?

Filming for ‘Five Gold Rings’ was carried out in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Principal photography began in early July 2024 and was concluded in a few weeks. The cast seemed to cherish their time together behind the scenes despite the challenges of wearing hot winter clothes in July. “Celebrating the end of a fun few days at work playing a character that became affectionately known as ‘Dirty Diana,’” wrote Daina Leitold. Portraying the character of Diana Trank, she also talked about the unexpected trials of working on the Hallmark set, adding, “Filming Christmas in July can be challenging, with sweaty bike rides to and from and sweaty times outdoors in winter wear. But that’s nothing compared to the high heels.”

Winnipeg, Manitoba

A burgeoning hub of filmmaking, Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the filming location for ‘Five Gold Rings.’ The city is a favored shooting destination for Hallmark Christmas movies as its ample green spaces and serene suburban neighborhoods serve as perfect areas to create a small-town setting. For ‘Five Gold Rings,’ the production team shot on location in the suburb of Transcona to capture exterior sequences. Located east of downtown Winnipeg, Transcona merged with the city in 1972 and is known for its safe neighborhoods and history with railroads. The team set up shop at 130 Regent Avenue West outside the All About Computers Inc. store.

Located in downtown Transcona, the store and its neighboring shops, including Kehler Realty and Tony Fernandez Signature Shoe Repair, were decked out in Christmas decor. The section of sidewalk in front of the shops sported stringing fairy lights, fake snow and decorated Christmas trees. The structures of the shops themselves were outlined with fairy lights lining the top of their facades. The decorating process was repeated across multiple sites in Transcona to tape sequences of Audrey and Finn’s visits to various outlets and residences. Other Hallmark movies shot in and around Winnipeg include ‘A Carol for Two,’ ‘Autumn at Apple Hill,’ ‘Under the Autumn Moon,’ ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,’ ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops,’ and ‘Haunted Wedding.’

Five Gold Rings Cast

‘Five Gold Rings’ is led by Holland Roden as Audrey Moss. She is best known for her work in ‘Teen Wolf’ as Lydia Martin, Syfy’s ‘Channel Zero’ as Zoe Woods, and ‘Mayans M.C.’ as Erin Thomas. The actress also can be spotted in ‘Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder,’ ‘The Re-Education of Molly Singer,’ Hallmark’s ‘Making Waves,’ and ‘Mother, May I?.’ Starring opposite Roden in the Hallmark movie is Nolan Gerard Funk, who steps into the role of Finn. Funk is a national gymnast and diver turned actor who has gained considerable experience acting in film and television, taking on the role of Collin Jennings in ‘Awkward,’ Ryan in ‘The Canyons,’ and Cooper Seldon in ‘Arrow.’ You may have also seen him in Netflix’s ‘Partner Track,’ Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant,’ and ‘Counterpart.’

Supporting cast members for ‘Five Gold Rings’ include Kristen Harris as Siobhan, Myla Volk as Young Audrey, Josh Strait as Josh, Henriette Ivanans as Kay Miller, Daina Leitold as Diana Trank, and Suzanne Pringle as Elizabeth Shepherd. Other actors appearing in the movie are Jason Soltys as Jerome, Reena Jolly as Lexi, Susan Loewen as Jenny O’Sullivan, Zara Longe as Teenage Girl, Angelica Venancio as Stagehand, Kevin McIntyre as Frank Kennedy Jr., Felix Montgomery as Charlie, and Lam An as Shopper.

