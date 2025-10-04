Tyler Perry’s ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November

‘The Gospel of Christmas,’ a Christmas drama helmed by Tyler Perry, is about to go on floors. Principal photography will begin on November 5 in Atlanta. The story follows a young pastor who tries to live up to his father’s legacy. He relocates with his wife and sons from Georgia to New York to save a dying church. In his endeavor, he receives help from his guardian angels. No cast members have been revealed yet.

Tyler Perry’s previous directorial take on Christmas was ‘A Madea Christmas,’ which came out in 2013. The comedy movie had Perry play his iconic character Mabel “Madea” Simmons, who visits her great-niece’s daughter on Christmas in the town of Bucktussle in Alabama. The movie also stars Tika Sumpter and Kathy Najimy. Another Holiday-themed drama he directed is ‘Finding Joy,’ which will be released on Prime Video on November 5 this year. It stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, a talented but overlooked NYC designer. She gets stranded in Colorado after a heartbreaking Christmas revelation, but finds unexpected love, transforming her life and career path.

Perry’s more recent directorial ventures include ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ where Madea and her family go to the Bahamas for the destination wedding of her great-grandniece and her boyfriend; ‘Straw,’ starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who enters a bank with a gun; ‘Duplicity,’ which follows an attorney who deals with her most personal case, the shooting of her best friend’s husband; and ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ a World War II drama about the all-Black all-female 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Atlanta is home to Perry’s own Tyler Perry Studios, a state-of-the-art production facility spread across a 330-acre lot on the historic Fort McPherson site. It has 12 different sound stages, including a bank, a courtroom, a police station, a prison yard, the White House, residential blocks, and more. ‘Straw,’ ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ and ‘Duplicity’ were all shot in Atlanta, too.

