Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Perfect’ Begins Filming in Riverside and Ventura in Spring 2026

Millie Bobby Brown’s next Netflix venture will take her to California. The filming of the biographical drama ‘Perfect,’ based on the life of Olympic champion gymnast Kerri Strug, will take place in the cities of Riverside and Ventura in California in the spring of 2026. Gia Coppola, granddaughter of director Francis Ford Coppola, will direct based on a screenplay by Ronnie Sandahl.

The plot dramatizes the true story of Kerri Strug’s triumph against the odds to win Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. She performed the vault on a badly injured ankle to snatch victory for the US from the jaws of defeat. The image of her hurt self being carried off the mat by her coach is considered one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history.

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest outing was as Michelle in the Netflix sci-fi movie ‘The Electric State,’ which also starred Chris Pratt. Her other Netflix ventures are the fantasy drama ‘Damsel,’ the ‘Enola Holmes’ movies, and the acclaimed sci-fi horror series ‘Stranger Things.’ Besides these, we have also seen her as Madison Russell in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.’ We will next see her in the highly anticipated Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things,’ which will drop in November. ‘Enola Homes 3’ is also in post-production and awaits a release date.

Gia Coppola directed ‘The Last Showgirl,’ a movie about a seasoned showgirl (Pamela Anderson) dealing with the abrupt end of her show; ‘The Seven Faces of Jane,’ which surrounds a woman named Jane whose life experiences are imagined by eight different filmmakers; and the Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, and Nat Wolff starrer comedy drama ‘Mainstream,’ which deals with a love triangle within the fast-moving internet age.

Other biographical dramas filmed in California include ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Swiped,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Read More: ‘The Wayfinders’ Renewed for Season 2 at Angel