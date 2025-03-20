Arrow Showrunner Wendy Mericle’s Trinity in the Works at Netflix

TV writer/producer Wendy Mericle’s next project is underway at Netflix! The Cinemaholic has learned she is writing a new series titled ‘Trinity.’ Principal photography will take place in Vancouver, British Colombia, between June 9 and September 26, 2025. The plot, cast, and the rest of the crew are under wraps.

Wendy Mericle served as the co-showrunner/writer on The CW’s hugely popular superhero series ‘Arrow,’ starring Stephen Amell as the titular vigilante who brings justice to the criminals of Starling City (Star City) with his bow-and-arrow skills. She served as a writer for ‘Arrow: Blood Rush,’ a six-episode web series spin-off of the original show. Mericle was also an executive story editor on Season 8 (the final season) of the Primetime-Emmy-winning ABC mystery comedy series ‘Desperate Housewives,’ starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria, as well as penned two of its episodes.

Among her other writing credits, the most well-known shows include the Disney+ show ‘Willow,’ the sequel to the 1988 fantasy adventure film of the same name, the sports comedy show ‘Big Shot,’ and the CBS crime comedy series ‘So Help Me Todd.’ She also wrote Season 1 of the CW Seed animated web series ‘Vixen,’ based on the eponymous DC character, and co-wrote ‘Vixen: The Movie.’

As far as Mericle’s other upcoming projects are concerned, she is writing a yet-untitled NBC drama adaptation of Candice Fox’s novel ‘Fire with Fire.’ It follows undercover cop Enrique Arroyo and rookie Lynette Lamb as they forge an unlikely friendship while looking for a missing girl. They must find her as soon as possible because her grieving parents are threatening to destroy all the evidence that’s there inside the LAPD forensics lab they have hijacked.

Vancouver served as the primary filming location for ‘Arrow.’ Upcoming projects that will be shot in the region include the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ and ‘Descendants 5.’

