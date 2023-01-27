What Do Blue Eyes Mean in Teen Wolf: The Movie, Explained

Paramount+’s ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie‘ roars to unite Scott McCall’s pack of werewolves and other supernatural creatures. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, the supernatural thriller film is set nearly a decade after the conclusion of MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf.’ In the film, viewers get a fresh chapter and a refresher on their werewolf crash course. However, some viewers might be confused by the depiction of the creatures’ eyes and their different colors. If you are wondering how the color of a werewolf’s eyes affects their story and the mystery behind the blue eyes, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Is the Significance of the Eye Colors?

In ‘Teen Wolf,’ there are several supernatural creatures, but the werewolves remain a primary focus. The show has an expansive mythology that the film continuation borrows from. In the series, it is established the eyes of a werewolf hold a more profound significance. After the protagonist, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), is bitten and turns into a werewolf, his eyes glow yellow. Later, Scott learns from Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) that werewolves prefer to remain in a pack. The leader of the group is known as an Alpha. The eyes of the Alpha glow red, denoting their supremacy.

The werewolves who are a part of a pack are known as Betas, while lone wolves are known as Omegas. Most Betas and Omegas have yellow eyes. When Scott becomes a Treu Alpha, his eyes turn from yellow to red. However, there is a third eye color among werewolves that has a slightly different meaning. Derek Hale is the first known werewolf to have blue eyes, unlike Scott’s yellow eyes, in his werewolf form. However, since Derek becomes an Alpha at the end of the first season, the mystery behind his blue eyes isn’t explained until much later. Nonetheless, the eye colors help establish a hierarchy among the werewolves adding to the show’s mythology.

What Do Blue Eyes Mean?

In the world of ‘Teen Wolf,’ blue eyes are considered something of an anomaly. In the show’s third season, the series really expands on its supernatural mythology and dives into the backstory of Derek Hale, who is the focal point of the film continuation. Derek is Scott’s mentor when the young werewolf is learning the ropes. While both Derek and Scott are Betas, they have different eye colors. In the third season, viewers learn about Derek’s relationship with Paige Krasikeva during his teenage days.

After Derek tells Paige about his werewolf form, she is given the bite by Enis, an Alpha werewolf, without her consent. However, Paige’s body rejects the werewolf venom, and she suffers. As a result, Derek is forced to mercy kill his lover. At this point, it is revealed that the eyes of the werewolf turn from yellow to blue when they are responsible for killing someone. In the series, Derek’s eyes turned red after he killed his uncle, Peter Hale, who was an Alpha. Therefore, the mystery of his blue eyes was explained much later.

The blue eyes are basically an indication of a werewolf’s killer instincts. The eyes distinguish the killers from the innocent werewolves. However, Derek’s love story explains the meaning of the blue eyes. Romance is a crucial element of the werewolf mythos. Therefore, the simple explanation presented through an emotional subplot really elevates the show’s overall mythology.

Moreover, the blue eyes cannot be reversed to yellow, signifying the darkness of the werewolf’s act, which leads to the eyes changing color in the first place. However, Derek Hale proves himself to be the noblest of the werewolves by redeeming himself. He absolves himself for Paige’s death by sacrificing himself to protect his loved ones in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’ Thus, Derek becomes a True Alpha, and his status cannot be stolen away from him. Therefore, Derek is among the rare characters to change his eye color through the sheer virtue of his actions.

