What Happened to Rafa Caparros? Did Jason Gotay Leave Gossip Girl?

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl‘ is a reboot/sequel to The CW series of the same name that aired from 2007 to 2012. Both shows are loosely based on author Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel series, also titled ‘Gossip Girl.’ The series follows a new batch of students and teachers at the Constance Billard St. Jude’s School in New York’s Upper East Side. The plot focuses on teenagers dealing with several issues as the titular anonymous blogger leaks their secrets to the public.

Rafa Caparros, a teacher at the school, also finds himself swept into Gossip Girl’s plot. However, the character has been missing from recent episodes, making viewers wonder if actor Jason Gotay who essays the role, has quit the series. If you are looking for answers about Rafa Caparros’ fate and Jason Gotay’s future on ‘Gossip Girl,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Rafa Caparros?

Rafa Caparros first appears in the series premiere episode of ‘Gossip Girl,’ titled ‘Just Another Girl on the MTA.’ He is a teacher at Constance Billard St. Jude’s School and is openly gay. Max, a student at the school, is attracted to Rafa and tries to use his privilege to hook up with his teacher. However, Rafa initially turns down Max. However, after Max’s parents’ divorce, Rafa comforts his student, and they hook up. Meanwhile, Rafa also learns about Kate and the other teachers’ involvement in the Gossip Girl account.

Later, Max discovers that Rafa has a history of sexually preying on his students and hooking up with them. As a result, Max breaks his affair with Rafa. However, max finds himself involved with Aki and Audrey and seems to have a genuine romantic interest in them both. Nonetheless, Rafa blackmails Max into sleeping with him. As a result, a conflict ensues between Max and Rafa, and the latter tries to use Gossip Girl’s help to defame Max. He locks Kate and the others out of the Gossip Girl account and forces them to find dirt on Max. However, Rafa finds himself in his own trap after Max turns the table.

Did Jason Gotay Leave Gossip Girl?

In ‘Gossip Girl,’ actor Jason Gotay essays the role of Rafa Caparros. Gotay is primarily a theater actor and is known for his performances on the stage. He also appears in a supporting role as Riley in the drama film ‘Spoiler Alert’ starring Jim Parsons (‘The Big Bang Theory‘) and directed by Michael Showalter. Gotay is credited as a recurring cast member of the first season of ‘Gossip Girl.’ He appears in seven episodes of the show.

In the seventh episode, titled ‘Once Upon a Time in the Upper West,’ Rafa tries Gossip Girl from sharing his sex video with Max and unveiling his true face. He blackmails Kate and the team to find something that he can use against Max and force him to delete the video. However, Max comes clean about his relationship with the teacher and exposes Rafa. As a result, Rafa is forced to resign from his position as a Classic teacher at Constance Billard St. Jude’s School. After quitting his job, Rafa likely leaves New York due to the defamation he faces after Max’s revelation. Rafa does not appear in the remaining episodes of season 1.

With Rafa resigning from Constance Billard St. Jude’s School, the character’s arc seems to have concluded. Moreover, actor Jason Gotay who plays the part, hasn’t been confirmed to appear in the show’s second season. Therefore, it is unlikely that Gotay’s Rafa Caparros will factor into the upcoming episodes of season 2. However, the door is always open for Rafa to return and seek revenge against Max. Therefore, Gotay might have left ‘Gossip Girl’ for now but could reprise his role down the road. However, viewers shouldn’t expect that as soon as season 2.

