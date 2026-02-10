Who is Fernando Arroyo? Who Plays Him in When Calls the Heart?

The central town of Hope Valley in ‘When Calls the Heart’ is ever-evolving as residents, new and old, face the ups and downs of life together as a community. In season 13, they’re faced with daunting challenges as a forest fire breaks out, razing the nearby town of Benson Hills. As a result, Elizabeth and the other Hope Valley residents open their town and resources to their neighbors, helping them recover and rebuild from the tragedy. During this time, Leland “Lee” Coulter decides to put his expertise to use by opening up a construction business to help Benson Hill renovate their home from scratch. This effort is exactly what brings Fernando Arroyo to town in episode 6, titled ‘Moment of Truth.’ As his paths cross with Governor Lucas Bouchard, and the two strike up an easy friendship, certain surprising parts of the newcomer’s life come to light.

Contractor Fernando Arroyo Shares an Intense Past With Edie Martell

From his initial arrival in Hope Valley, Fernando Arroyo remains an intriguing character. He first bumps into Lucas Bouchard at the local inn, where the two make each other’s acquaintance. The Governor learns that the newcomer is in town for business as the contractor for Leland’s new business enterprise, Coulter Constructions. Given the significant nature of the company’s first project, the renovation of Benson Hills, it’s likely that the contractor will continue to float in and out of Lucas’ orbit. Initially, this doesn’t come with any complications, since the two men get along well enough and the latter even learns about Fernando’s past as a cowboy. However, complications threaten to break out once other facets of his past begin to come out.

After Lucas invites Fernando to the local fundraising poker night, hosted by lawyer Edie Martell, he takes the initiative to make introductions between the two. As such, it comes as a surprise when he learns that the two apparently already know each other. As it turns out, Fernando worked at the lawyer’s uncle’s farm years ago. Thus, Lucas realizes that he’s the man Edie was previously engaged to. Although the details of her past relationship with the former cowboy aren’t known, it’s fair to assume the duo has a complex relationship with each other. Consequently, Fernando is bound to have an effect of some kind on Edie’s slow-burning will-they-won’t-they dynamic with the Governor.

Juan Riedinger Joins the Cast of When Calls the Heart as Fernando Arroyo

Over the years, ‘When Calls the Heart’ has seen many new faces join the Hope Valley family. In season 3, Juan Riedinger becomes the latest cast member to bring a new character, Fernando Arroyo, to the ever-expanding story. Fernando enters the narrative as a captivating figure. His past as a cowboy allows space for new and exciting storylines that we haven’t seen unfold yet in the idyllic town. Furthermore, his past relationship with Edie opens up room for tension between her and Lucas’ relationship, and even proposes the possibility of a love triangle.

Canadian actor Riedinger has been working in the industry for a long time, making his on-screen debut in 2006 with the comedy show ‘Godiva’s’ in which he portrays the role of Detective Brett Longoria. Since then, the actor has continued to expand his career in exciting and fascinating ways. Fans are most likely to recognize him from his work on ‘The Romeo Section,’ a 2015 spy show where he steps into the role of Rufus Decker. His filmography also includes other well-known projects like ‘Riverdale,’ where he plays the role of Dodger Dickenson, and ‘Narcos,’ which finds him taking on the role of Carlos Lehder. Some of his other notable credits include ‘Claws,’ ‘Heaven Down Here,’ ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Tracker,’ and ‘Wild Cards.’

