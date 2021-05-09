‘When Calls the Heart’ checks all the boxes of a hit Hallmark production, especially with its heartwarming storyline that revolves around a grand romance. Adding to that is the charm of the early 1900s, which is the setting for the show. The drama series is based on a novel from the ‘Canadian West’ book series by Janette Oke. It follows Elizabeth, a young teacher who moves to a small town called Coal Valley (later known as Hope Valley), and her epic romance with Constable Jack Thornton. Over the years, the beloved teacher has seen some trying times, but the townsfolk have always been there for her.

Developed by Michael Landon Jr., the series first premiered on January 11, 2014, on Hallmark Channel. Before it was made into a television show, it was released as a movie pilot in October 2013. ‘When Calls the Heart’ has a kingdom of its own with fans referred to as the “Hearties.” Appropriate for a wide age group, the viewers also love the show for its beautiful setting. However, several people have pointed out the inaccurate depiction of the early 1900s, primarily because the hair, makeup, and costumes, seem like a gross misfit for the times the storyline is set in. But in spite of everything, the show maintains a consistent number of viewers who are anxious for an update regarding a potential season 9. We are here to share with you everything we know!

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Release Date

‘When Calls the Heart’ season 8 landed on February 21, 2021, on Hallmark Channel, with the season coming to an end on May 9, 2021. The eighth season consists of 12 episodes that run for 39–84 minutes each. With regard to the ninth season, here is what we know. An official announcement is yet to be made confirming the renewal or cancellation of the show. Taking into consideration the incredibly stable ratings of the series, which has run for eight successful seasons, there is no reason to believe that it will not return for the ninth time. In fact, it does not show any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Before the eighth season premiered, there were rumors about the series being canceled. The co-executive producer Erin Krakow (who also plays Elizabeth) was quick to settle the matter. She replied to a fan on Twitter saying that she had not heard of any such news and hoped “to be in Hope Valley for a ‘good, long while!” Another executive producer Brian Bird said that if the actress had her way, ‘When Calls the Heart’ would beat the record of ‘The Simpsons,’ which is going strong even after 32 seasons.

Since Hallmark waits for a show to finish airing a season before announcing the renewal, we could get the happy news as early as mid-May 2021. Moreover, Chris McNally (who portrays Lucas) suggested that the writers could be setting up Lori Loughlin’s return as Abigail Stanton. Therefore, the writers may already have plans to continue the series beyond season 8. If the show is greenlit for another outing by the end of May 2021, we can expect ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 to release sometime in early 2022.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Cast: Who can be in it?

The eighth season revolves around Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton (Erin Krakow) and the two men in her life, Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). Other characters in the show are Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter (Pascale Hutton), Leland Coulter (Kavan Smith), Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks), Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene), Jesse Flynn (Aren Buchholz), Clara Stanton Flynn (Eva Bourne), Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins), and Bill Avery (Jack Wagner).

Some recurring characters who are significant to the storyline are Ned Yost (Hrothgar Mathews), Florence Blakeley (Loretta Walsh), Molly Sullivan (Johannah Newmarch), Allie Grant (Jaeda Lily Miller), Fiona Miller (Kayla Wallace), Joseph Canfield (Viv Leacock), and Minnie Canfield (Natasha Burnett). If the show is renewed, most of the cast members might reprise their roles. We may also see some new faces added to the cast.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Plot: What can it be About?

In the final episode of season 8, Elizabeth makes up her mind about who is the right man for her. Since season 6, she has been torn between Lucas and Nathan. Although the single mother has been in a relationship with Lucas for a good part of the eighth season, Nathan has not entirely been out of the picture. Carson and Faith also deal with a major decision as distance becomes a factor in their relationship. Finally, Elizabeth sets things right with her best friend, Rosemary.

If there is a season 9, we will see how Elizabeth navigates her relationship with the man she has chosen. With all the latest developments in relationships among the people of Hope Valley, the viewers have a lot to look forward to.

