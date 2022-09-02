Where Are Dated & Related’s Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ puts a unique spin on the tried and tested formula of dating reality series. The show brings several young men and women to a luxurious villa where they have to spend their time looking for a romantic partner. However, the participants have not come alone and are accompanied by a sibling who is also looking forward to finding a significant other. For each cast member, the responsibility is shared and doubled. Not only do they have to find a partner for themselves but they also have to help their family member to achieve the same.

Season 1 of the Netflix series was released recently and it features many charming sibling pairs. However, we are here to talk about the only duo which was not actually comprised of siblings. Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen are actually cousins who consider themselves as close as brothers can be. Hence, their lack of shared parents did not detract them from being each other’s support system. Naturally, fans are curious to know what the two boys are up to these days and we are here to answer the same!

Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen’s Dated & Related Journey

From the very first day, Chris and Jason had their eyes set on Nina and Diana Parsjani. However, the twin sisters were more inclined toward the Bishop brothers at the time. Chris and Jason still tried their best to hopefully form a romantic connection, but the Parsijanis were not receptive to their advances. In the end, Diana started dating Kaz Bishop, while Nina paired up with Kieran Bishop.

This left the Italian cousins from New Jersey in a bit of a pickle since they were not sure how to proceed. The arrival of Perfettos seemingly opened the door for Chris, who was selected by Daniel Perfetto to go on a blind date with his sister Julia. However, the date did not spark a connection, leaving Chris disheartened. The Pass the Parcel game that was held to welcome the Perfettos and the Taneris led allowed Jason a bit of hope as he got a kiss from Dyman Miller. However, she soon clarified that she was not romantically interested in him. Given their lack of romantic connections, Chris and Jason were eliminated in the sixth episode of ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. If you are wondering what the duo is up to these days, we have the answers you need.

Where Are Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen Now?

At present, Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen are living in Los Angeles, California, and hope to leave their mark on the entertainment industry. In July 2022, the cousins announced their new vlog channel that was supposed to document here apparent 3-month trip to Europe. However, it has become a platform for them to share what their two are up to. Recently, the cousins posted a vlog featuring their meet-up with Joey and Corrina Roppo.

In order to share his passion surrounding bodybuilding, Jason has a separate Instagram account that focuses on content about fitness. He also has a YouTube channel that seems to be focused on random happenings in the reality TV star’s life. Meanwhile, Jason, too, seems to be fond of bodybuilding and enjoys surfing in the ocean. We wish them the very best in their lives and are looking forward to seeing more of their work.

Read More: Where are Dated & Related’s Corrina and Joey Roppo Now?