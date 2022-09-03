Where Are Henry And William Wade From Dated & Related Now?

Having a great relationship with one’s sibling is a blessing, and their support during the ups and downs of one’s love life cannot be praised enough. Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ takes this very idea and presents viewers with a unique dating reality series. Every season, the participants enter a luxurious villa as a part of a sibling duo to find a romantic partner and help their brother/sister in doing the same. With $100,000 as the cash prize for the best couple, the competition is tough and full of love, drama, heartbreak, and everything else that one can ask from a reality show.

The recent release of the show’s first season has made the public curious about its cast members. One of the most talked about sibling pairs from the bunch is that of Henry and William Wade, identical twins from London, UK. Their fans cannot help but wonder about the current whereabouts of the Wade brothers, and we are here to tell you everything that we know about them.

Henry And William Wade’s Dated & Related Journey

Henry and William Wade made their entrance into the villa in the fifth episode of ‘Dated & Related’ season 1 during a challenge where the existing cast members were asked to guess each other’s baby photographs. Host Melinda Berry asked the brothers who they would like to take on a double date, and the Wades chose Nina and Diana Parsijani. During the ongoing double date, Diana clarified that she was involved with Kaz Bishop and not looking toward anyone with a romantic eye. However, Nina stated she was single due to her fight with Kieran Bishop over Alara Taneri. She and Henry seemed to get along quite well, making the Wade brother happy.

However, Nina and Kieran were soon back together, which prompted Henry to discuss what Nina had told him during the double date. Meanwhile, William decided to flirt with Julia Perfetto, who was kind of involved with Joey Roppo. When that fizzled out, Julia decided to give William a chance since she liked his confident nature. On the other hand, Henry was pursuing Corrina Roppo and managed to be her choice of date for the Prom Night.

On the day of the Prom Night, it was revealed to the contestants that the prize money would be won by a romantic couple rather than a sibling pair. During the dance event, William made some comments that made Julia feel that she was being used by William in order to have a shot at the prize. Henry’s night with Corrina seemed to be going better, and the two even shared a kiss. The very next days saw the arrival of Andy and Rachel Foster, which threw a wrench in the plans made by the Wade brothers. William liked Rachel’s confident nature and was put off by Julia’s shy and reserved personality. Meanwhile, Corrina thought Andy was cute, and the latter even selected the Roppo sister to be his date.

William had a conversation with Julia that he did not think they were compatible, which made the Perfetto sister upset and her brother Daniel angry. After her date with Andy, Corrina talked with Henry that she was more inclined toward dating Andy, and the two split up. Rachel was asked to pick a partner amongst the remaining men, and she decided to choose William, which marked the end of the journey for Henry and Ceylan Taneri.

After being selected by Rachel, William tried his best to be there for the Foster sister. However, Rachel soon realized that she did not feel anything romantic toward him. The two had a conversation that made Rachel think that William was not acting or speaking from his heart. She discussed it with other girls, and given William’s history with Julia, this led to a massive showdown between all the girls and the Wade brother. Rachel later confessed to him that she had not asked the girls to do so.

Just before the finale, Melinda asked the couples who thought they had found a match for life to stand up, but William and Rachel did not, which led to their it from the show. Both Henry and William soon returned to the villa to vote for the winning couple. The fans of the pair from London are curious about what the two have been up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where Are Henry And William Wade Now?

Despite their less-than-ideal romantic journeys in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1, Henry and William Wade seem to be making impressive strides in their career. The twins work as Digital Content creators and often partner with brands like Kurt Geiger, Penhaligon’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Gillette, Land Rover, and Tag Heuer. Their individual social media following is impressive, and the number of followers on their joint Instagram page is also nothing to scoff at.

However, their fame comes from their joint TikTok account, which the twins have dedicated to content based on fashion, fitness, lifestyle, travel, and male grooming. Apparently, the brothers immensely value class and sophistication and have been brand ambassadors for River Island, Braun, and Johnnie Walker for a long time. Thanks to their fame, the duo recently had the honor of being presenters at Dream Valley Festival 2022 and got to interview the talented Idris Elba. They have also been a part of events like The British Fashion Awards in 2021. The Wades seem pretty close to their family and often like to enjoy the company of their friends. We wish the brothers the best and hope for success in their careers and love lives.

