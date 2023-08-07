Where Are Magic Johnson’s Kids Now?

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr is known for his exploits on the basketball court as he tore apart the NBA in the 1980s, establishing an era of dominance with the LA Lakers. The five-time NBA champion is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Magic’s time with the LA Lakers is the subject of the HBO drama series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.’ The show portrays various aspects of his professional and personal life in a fictionalized fashion. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about Magic’s personal life and how many children he has in real-life. If you are looking for details about his children and their present whereabouts, here is everything you need to know!

How Many Children Does Magic Johnson Have?

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr first became a father in 1981 at the young age of 21. Magic, as his teammates and the press called the future basketball sensation, was playing for the LA Lakers in his second season when he suffered a horrific knee injury that sidelined him from the game for nearly 100 days. Meanwhile, Johnson’s first son, Andre Johnson, was born to Melissa Mitchell. Magic and Melissa had a brief relationship between 1980 and 1981 but ended up parting ways. Magic would later marry his longtime on-off girlfriend, Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly, in 1991.

In November 1991, Magic also publicly announced that he contracted the HIV virus. His second son (first with Cookie), Earvin “EJ” Johnson III, was born in Beverly Hills, California, on June 4, 1992. Magic and Cookie adopted a daughter, Elisa, sometime around 1994. Elisa was born on December 21, 1994, and adopted by the Johnsons when she was only three days old. Altogether, the former basketball superstar and business magnet, Magic Johnson, has three children, one son from his relationship with Melissa Mitchell and two children during his marriage with Cookie Johnson.

Where Are Magic Johnson’s Children Now?

Magic Johnson’s eldest son, Andre Johnson, is currently 43. He lives in Los Angeles, California, and is a part of the Johnson family, sharing close relationships with his father, siblings, and stepmother. Andre was brought up by his mother in Lansing, Michigan, and spent the Summers with his father’s side of the family in Los Angeles. He briefly worked as a marketing director for his father’s company Magic Johnson Enterprises. Andre is the Executive Vice President of Business Development at SimWin Sports and runs his own podcast. He is married to Lisa (Meyers) Johnson and has two children.

EJ Johnson studied attended New York University and studied hospitality with event planning and design at the institute. He came out as gay to his family aged 17 before coming out publically in 2013. EJ gained recognition for appearing on the reality television series ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ in 2014. Initially a recurring cast member, EJ was later promoted to a series regular status. He has also openly spoken about his relationship with his father and handling fame. EJ also led the cast of the reality series ‘EJNYC.’ He transitioned to scripted acting with a recurring role in the family drama series ‘With Love.’ He is currently 31 years old and has a strong social media presence.

Magic’s only daughter, Elisa Johnson, currently lives in New York City. She grew up alongside her brother in Los Angeles. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Elisa has appeared on reality shows such as ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ and ‘EJNYC.’ In 2021, she launched her own line of fashion eyewear, and the brand is named her. Elisa is also very active on social media and uses the platform to advocate several humanitarian causes.

All three of Magic’s children harbor a strong familial bond and remain close to their parents, making several public appearances. The entire Johnson family also stepped out together on the red carpet premiere of the Apple TV+ documentary series ‘They Call Me Magic‘ based on Magic’s life, which premiered in April 2022. The Johnson siblings also regularly take to Instagram to share glimpses of their family activities.

Read More: Where Are Magic Johnson’s Parents Now?