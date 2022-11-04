Where Are Mallory Beach’s Parents Now? Update

On HBO Max’s ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ the viewers learn about the influential Murdaugh family from Lowcountry, South Carolina, and the various alleged crimes that led to their downfall. In February 2019, Paul Murdaugh, then 19 years old, was on his family boat with five other friends when it crashed, leading to the death of Mallory Beach. Her parents, Renee and Phillip Beach were devastated in the aftermath but continued to push for justice. So, if you’re curious to find out more, here’s what we know.

Who Are Mallory Beach’s Parents?

Mallory was born in April 1999 to Renee and Phillip Beach and was the youngest of three daughters. Phillip fondly remembered how much his daughter loved hunting and looked forward to a challenge as a child. He added, “She said, ‘Daddy, I want to shoot a deer with a bow because it is too easy with a gun. She wanted that challenge. She was determined she could do it.”

Phillip also remembered how his daughter never failed to care for people. He said, “Anyone who was pushed to the side — she cared for them. … She would tell me about them. That’s how she was raised. We raised her not to hate.” The last time Phillip spoke to Mallory was on the morning of February 23, 2019; he had taken her car to an auto shop for repairs. Later the same day, Mallory and her boyfriend, Anthony Cook, planned to attend a house party with four other friends, including Paul Murdaugh.

Before the trip, Paul bought some alcohol using his older brother’s ID and headed out to the party in his boat. But a couple of hours after they left the party, the boat crashed, ejecting three of the six friends, including Mallory. It was later reported that Paul had been intoxicated and, according to the others in the boat, refused to give up the wheel and was belligerent.

Paul, his girlfriend Morgan Doughty, Anthony, his cousin Connor Cook, and Connor’s girlfriend, Miley Altman, survived with some injuries. But Mallory was nowhere to be seen. Renee and Phillip soon arrived at the scene, and the mother said, “I just kept praying that they would see her on a sand bar or somewhere that just couldn’t get to us, but she was safe.” But she wasn’t found that night.

By then, the others barring Anthony were rushed to the hospital. There, Paul’s father, Richard Alex Murdaugh, had allegedly tried to steer the investigation clear of his son by asking the others not to tell the authorities who was driving the boat at the time of the incident. Renee said, “That night, I’m worried about finding my child, and they’re worried about how they’re going to cover up Paul driving.”

Ultimately, the ordeal ended in tragedy when two fishermen found Mallory’s body about a week later. While the family knew she wouldn’t be found alive, they were happy to gain some closure, with Renee saying, “I know there’s so many times that people go missing and they never find the body, but it was like a closure for that.” About two months after the accident, Paul was charged with boating under the influence, and Phillip said, “I was pleased that finally, it was starting to move forward. Her life meant something. For us, she was our baby. We had to defend her honor.”

Where Are Mallory Beach’s Parents Today?

In the months after the accident, Renee filed a civil suit against the convenience store that sold the alcohol, Alex, and Paul’s older brother, Buster Murdaugh. As for the criminal case, Phillip and Renee would never see Paul stand trial because, in June 2021, he was found murdered along with his mother, Maggie Murdaugh. Then, in January 2022, Mallory’s family filed a creditor’s claim of $50 million against Paul and Maggie’s estates.

Renee and Phillip have continued to fight for answers in the death of their daughter. After Paul and Maggie’s death, Phillip said, “We’ve heard that statement, that ‘You finally got justice.’ This is not justice for us. These people were brutally murdered, and he did not deserve it. Neither did his mama.” Renee and Phillip divorced when Mallory was a child. Today, they are loving grandparents and have done their best to move on. Phillip is married to Robin, and from what we can tell, Renee is a nurse at a hospice. They both still live in South Carolina.

Read More: Where is Anthony Cook Now?