Blood and Bone: Where Was the Martial Arts Movie Shot?

The Ben Ramsey directorial, ‘Blood and Bone,’ is a 2009 action crime movie that follows a former convict named Isaiah Bone who moves to Los Angeles soon after he is released from prison. Keeping his promise to a dead friend, he becomes a part of the local underground street fighting scene and ends up making a name for himself in the process by defeating any opponent he faces. When he defeats the reigning champion, he gets approached by the local mob boss who offers him a chance to increase his competition by entering a series of international matches.

However, when Bone turns down the offer, the mob boss doesn’t take the refusal well. This begins a dangerous rivalry between the two, putting everything that Bone has on the line. Led by Michael Jai White, Eamonn Walker, and Julian Sands, the martial arts film also features some real-life professional fighters, including martial artist Matt Mullins, former professional wrestler Ernest “The Cat” Miller, MMA fighters Bob Sapp, Kimbo Slice, Maurice Smith, and Gina Carano. The story unfolds in Los Angeles as the underground fighting world of the city is portrayed with some interesting visuals in the backdrop, including that of Bone’s residence, raising questions about the actual filming locations in the viewers’ minds.

Blood and Bone Was Filmed On Location in Los Angeles

‘Blood and Bone’ was filmed in its entirety in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. The sprawling state of California sits in the Western part of the nation and makes for an ideal filming site, owing to its vast and versatile landscape. Given the fact that sports, entertainment, music, and fashion have their origins in California, the production team’s decision to utilize the state’s features and facilities was reasonable. So, let us take a closer look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the action movie!

Los Angeles, California

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘Blood and Bone’ reportedly took place across the City of Angels — Los Angeles. When Bone is released from prison, he goes to stay at his place in LA, which is situated at 837 Beacon Avenue. Spread across an area of 3,264 square feet, the property was built back in 1895 and consists of six bedrooms and, two bathrooms. However, the property is off the market and abandoned in real life. In the movie, the exterior as well as interior portions of the residential property are featured frequently.

As far as the underground fight club scenes are concerned, they were lensed on Mesquit Street. In addition, the property at 3431 Waverly Drive in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles served as one of the prominent production locations as it doubled for James’ Mansion and was utilized to shoot several important scenes. Moreover, the filming unit of ‘Blood and Bone’ made the most of the city’s terrains by taping several establishing shots of Los Angeles.

Thus, you might be able to spot several important buildings and monuments in the backdrop of some scenes, including the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles City Hall, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District and boardwalk, Theme Building, Bradbury Building, U.S. Bank Tower, and more. Apart from ‘Blood and Bone,’ Los Angeles has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Killer,’ ‘The Blues Brothers,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘From Dusk Till Dawn,’ ‘The Recruit,’ and ‘Rookie.’

