Where Did Tracy Go? Is Nishi Munshi Leaving Mayor of Kingstown?

Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ is a crime drama series that follows Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), who serves as a power broker between the several dangerous criminal factions in Kingstown, Michigan. However, the second season has an added focus on Mike’s family, and his brother, Kyle’s marriage, is a key plot thread. In the ninth episode of season 2, Kyle’s wife, Tracy (Nishi Munshi), in light of Kyle’s recent ill behavior. As a result, viewers must wonder where Tracy went and whether her character’s storyline will lead to actress Nishi Munshi’s exit from the series. If you are looking for details about the future of Nishi Munshi’s Tracy McLusky in ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Where Did Tracy Go?

Tracy McLusky first appears in the series premiere episode, titled ‘The Mayor of Kingstown.’ She is the wife of Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley) and the sister-in-law of Mike McLusky. Tracy works at a local hospital and leads a happily married life. Tracy’s life is often jeopardized by her connection to the McLusky family. The dangerous nature of her husband’s job is also a point of contention between her and Kyle. However, near the end of the first season, Tracy becomes pregnant with Kyle’s child. However, Kyle’s presence at the Tent City prison during the riots worries Tracy. As a result, Kyle changes jobs to accommodate his parental responsibilities.

Tracy and Kyle are expecting their baby in the second season, but Kyle’s partner is killed on duty, causing him severe trauma. As a result, Kyle’s mental health deteriorates as he faces suspension. Meanwhile, Kyle’s mental state affects his relationship with Tracy and puts a strain on their marriage. Tracy is unable to deal with Kyle’s increasingly erratic behavior and returns to working as Mike’s sidekick. In the ninth episode of season 2, titled ‘Peace in the Valley,’ Kyle misses dinner with Tracy and makes an excuse for the same. However, Tracy explains that she will stay with her father for a few days. Nonetheless, Tracy does not specify how long she will be gone and seemingly separates from Kyle until he can get his act in order.

Is Nishi Munshi Leaving Mayor of Kingstown?

In ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ actress Nishi Munshi essays the role of Tracy McLusky starting with the first season. Munshi made her screen debut in 2010 and gained prominence for her recurring role as Priya in the family drama series ‘Switched at Birth.’ She is arguably best known for her portrayal of the vampire Gia in ‘The Originals,’ appearing in a recurring capacity during the show’s second season. Some viewers might also recognize Munshi from her role as Erica Malick in the ‘Lethal Weapon‘ television series. Munshi is credited as a recurring guest star for the first season of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ before being promoted to a series regular status starting with season 2.

The show’s second season tests Kyle and Tracy’s marriage after Kyle suffers a traumatic experience. While Tracy tries to be supportive at first, she is forced to leave her husband for her child’s well-being. However, the storyline is unlikely to lead to Munshi’s exit from the series. The actress was only recently upped to the main cast, and her character shares a yet-to-be-born child with Kyle. Therefore, writing off her character would result in an abrupt ending to a relatively important plot thread for the characters of Tracy and Kyle. Moreover, neither Munish nor the show’s producers have given any indication of the actress’ desire to quit the hit crime drama. Therefore, Kyle and Tracy’s separation seems only temporary, and we will likely continue seeing Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky in future episodes.

