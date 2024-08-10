Hallmark’s My Dreams of You: Filming And Cast Details

In Hallmark’s ‘My Dreams of You,’ we get acquainted with Grace McMahon, a struggling and hopeless writer whose dream of getting published seems impossible. However, she does find work as a temp quite easily. All of a sudden, she begins having recurring dreams about a charming aspiring musician named Michael, with whom she connects effortlessly. Cut to the office of Dream Central, a new hire named Alura makes a major mix-up, which leads to Grace encountering Michael, something that was not supposed to happen.

Now that the natural course of events has been tampered with, the superiors at Dream Central are worried about the consequences. Thus, they bring Grace to the office and plan to erase all her memories of the handsome singer. But before that happens, she gets a chance to meet him in person in real life and gets shocked when he doesn’t recognize her. The constant change of the setting between the real world and Dreamland not only moves the story forward but also intrigues the viewers enough to raise queries about the real-life locations in the romantic drama movie.

Where Was My Dreams of You Filmed?

‘My Dreams of You’ was shot at different locations across Ontario, especially Ottawa and Smiths Falls. According to reports, the principal photography for the romantic film took place over the course of about three weeks, from May 13, 2024, to June 4 of the same year. The entire cast and crew seemed to enjoy their time on set while exploring the local spots in their free time.

Ottawa, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘My Dreams of You’ were reportedly lensed in and around the city of Ottawa, which is the capital city of the nation. The production team traversed across the streets and neighborhoods of Ottawa and taped various important scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, they seemingly took over a park along the Ottawa River and shot key portions involving the two protagonists — Grace and Michael.

In the backdrop of several portions, you can spot many buildings and attractions associated with the city, including the Parliament Hill, the National Gallery of Canada, the Fairmont Château Laurier, Laurier House, the Ottawa City Hall, and the Drill Hall at Cartier Square. The locales of Ottawa have also been featured in other film projects, including ‘Catch Me If You Claus,’ ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Welcome to Valentine,’ ‘Midnight at the Magnolia,’ ‘Two Lovers and a Bear,’ and ‘Hit by Lightning.’

Smiths Falls, Ontario

During the shooting process, the filming unit of ‘My Dreams of You’ also traveled southwest of Ottawa to the town of Smiths Falls, where they set up camp for one day, reportedly on May 22, 2024. Situated in Eastern Ontario, Smiths Falls has also hosted the production of another romantic film — ‘The Christmas Setup.’

My Dreams of You Cast

Skyler Samuels essays the role of Grace in the Hallmark production. Before rising to fame, she was a regular on several Disney Channel shows like ‘The Suite Life,’ ‘That’s So Raven,’ and ‘Wizards of Waverly Places.’ After earning a Teen Choice Award for Breakout Actress for the titular role in ABC Family’s ‘Nine Lives of Chloe King,’ she bagged numerous major roles alongside some big names in the industry, such as Emma Roberts, Ryan Murphy, and Lea Michele. You might recognize her from her role in ‘Public Disturbance,’ ‘The Duff,’ ‘The Meg 2: The Trench,’ ‘Scream Queens,’ and ‘The Gifted.’

Meanwhile, the Indian-American actor Kapil Talwalkar dons the garb of Michael, Grace’s love interest, in ‘My Dreams of You.’ He might seem like a familiar face to many of you because of his important roles in movies and shows like ‘Night Court,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Americanish,’ ‘Operation Othello,’ and ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.’ While Cecilia Lee portrays Alura, Kosta Haitas features as Tom in the romantic film. Moreover, other supporting actors are David Rosser (Harvey), Tom Blumberg (Driver), and Jennie Esnard (Ticket Agent).

